Wakefield Council decided planning applications

These applications in the Wakefield district were decided the week beginning Monday, August 18.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

APPROVED

12 Pasture Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TL: Single storey extension to front, and conversion of existing garage

20 Westfield Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EU: Proposed single storey/conservatory extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Ryecroft Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9EL: Porch extension to front

1 Stonegate, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JD: Single storey side and rear extension, single storey front extension

40 Limestone Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GL: Single storey rear extension

40 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HB: Change from office use to 11 residential apartments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeina Foods, Zeina House, Milner Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JE: Proposed two storey extension to accommodate additional storage and enhanced employee facilities

1 St Marks Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PN: Domestic outbuilding to rear

25 Hall Cliffe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BX: Single storey side extension and dormer to side

7 Hazel Grove, Pontefract, WF8 2WE: Single storey extension to rear (following removal of existing conservatory)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Victoria Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QL: Single storey extension to rear

14 Healey Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8LN: Single storey extension to front, conversion of existing garage to living space, first-floor extension to rear and alterations to windows

1 Grove Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3PJ: Proposed boundary wall fronting the highway (retrospective)

31 Pendennis Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2PJ: Single storey extension to front (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Maple Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3QL: Extension to rear and raising of ridge and eaves height to facilitate a first-floor extension, incorporating dormers to front and rear. Proposed roof alterations from hip to gable, fenestration alterations, application of render, gable projection to front and relocating of detached garage to rear. Proposed relocation of driveway, vehicle access and dropped kerb

2 Spring Lane, New Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1JS: Demolition of detached garage and erection of boundary walls to the front and side with wrought iron railings and gate (part-retrospective)

The Old Court House, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Internal and external alterations which includes new platform lifts and stairs, internal layout changes, new openings and general repair and refurbishments

27 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LE: Proposed extension to side, including dormer to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adj to Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Construction of two four bedroom houses and associated works

1 to 66 Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1LHExternal alterations to the block of flats and construction of external sprinkler tank housing building and cleaners storeroom building

REFUSED

Unit 8, Back Grantley Street, Wakefield, WF1 4LG: Proposed change of use from vehicle storage to valeting and minor repairs to vehicles

36 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AH: Proposed detached dwelling within the curtilage of 36 High Street, preceded by demolition of existing outbuilding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dudfleet Mill, Dudfleet Yard, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EU: Proposed concrete yard and security fencing

WITHDRAWN

21 Westerman Close, Featherstone, WF7 6JH: Proposed installation of air source heat pump to rear or property

51A School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SP: Extension of existing bungalow including loft conversion and detached garage

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

40 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HB: Change from office use to 11 residential apartments