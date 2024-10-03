Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of objections have been sent over plans to build a new housing development near Pontefract’s observatory.

The proposals for up to 215 dwellings with communal public space, associated landscaping and infrastructure works on land at Holme Farm in Carleton have attracted a total of 147 objections.

If approved the development would include a range of two, three and four bed properties across a mix of detached, semi-detached and terrace houses.

West Yorkshire Astronomical Observatory is about 130m from the site.

Moor Lane on the edge of Carleton. Picture by Google

One resident who objected said: “A housing development of 215 houses will potentially mean a further 400 cars on Carleton Road which is already a very busy road especially at school times, with many parked cars and nearby residential streets already congested.

"The bus service to Pontefract town centre is almost non-existent, therefore the use of cars and taxis will be a necessity.”

Another said: “I recognise that there is a need for new housing.

"However, I refer to my previous point that there are numerous disused sites that would be better placed where proper roads, avoiding village areas and schools, could be implemented as part of the plans.

"I cannot help but feel the choice if this site is simply to charge more for a 'village location’.”

A further comment said: “The proposal is completely out of character with the village.

"We should be cherishing, not diminish these special places.

"Pick a brownfield site over green please, we should not be damaging the environment further.

"Have you filled all brownfield sites?”

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said the scheme would also include 1.97ha of open space.

It said: “The development will accord with the principles of high-quality design and create an integrated community which is well connected and easily navigated, has a strong landscape design and promotes the objectives of a sustainable development through layout and design.”

A heritage assessment provided alongside the application on behalf of the applicant said there is the potential for “archaeological deposits” to be present within the site, but their “presence, form and level of survival” was not known.

It said the development would have a “neutral impact” on the setting of known heritage assets.