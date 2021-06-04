Caravans appeared on the field on Friday.

Dozens of caravans are currently parked on the large green space off Alverthorpe Road in Flanshaw, to the west of the city centre.

The fields host children's football matches at the weekends and are commonly used by local dog walkers and families.

A community centre, chemist and GP surgery also border the land.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council's service director for communities, said: "We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers off Alverthorpe Road in Flanshaw.

"We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible."