Wakefield Council starts legal action after travellers move onto playing fields in Flanshaw
Wakefield Council says it's started legal action after large numbers of travellers moved onto public playing fields on Friday morning.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 5:55 pm
Dozens of caravans are currently parked on the large green space off Alverthorpe Road in Flanshaw, to the west of the city centre.
The fields host children's football matches at the weekends and are commonly used by local dog walkers and families.
A community centre, chemist and GP surgery also border the land.
Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council's service director for communities, said: "We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers off Alverthorpe Road in Flanshaw.
"We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible."
Local Democracy Reporting Service