Wakefield Council to investigate 'unauthorised' travellers camp

Wakefield Council is set to take legal action aganst a travellers encampment in Ryhill.

By James Carney
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:41 pm
The group was spotted at the park yesterday.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Communities, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers in a park at Ryhill.

“We will be visiting the site and starting legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”

The park in Ryhill
Wakefield Council