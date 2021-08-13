Wakefield Council to investigate 'unauthorised' travellers camp
Wakefield Council is set to take legal action aganst a travellers encampment in Ryhill.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:42 pm
The group was spotted at the park yesterday.
Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Communities, said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers in a park at Ryhill.
“We will be visiting the site and starting legal action to try and move them on as quickly as possible.”