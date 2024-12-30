WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: 150 homes approved for former pub site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Applications were decided the week beginning Monday, December 9.
APPROVED
22 Stonecrop Drive, Castleford, WF10 5BT: Single storey rear extension
Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Proposed single storey side extension
39 Leafield Drive, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Part single, part two storey, part first floor extensions to front, first floor extension to side and rear and single storey extension to rear
Refresco Drinks UK Limited, Bondgate, Pontefract, WF8 2LH: Two nitrogen storage tanks onto a new concrete plinth, to the rear of the existing building
17 Sandal Cliff, Wakefield, WF2 6AU: Single storey extension to side
13 Beckley Road, Wakefield, WF2 9QB: Proposed demolition of store and construction of two storey side extension and porch
11 Poplar Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3QF: Single storey rear and side extension with single storey detached garage
10 Rock House Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0BG: Installation of heat pump to the rear
Morrisons, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: Creation of charging zone with construction of EV chargers, sub-station enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet and associated works
1 Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed outbuilding (retrospective)
202 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NW: Replacement of the original roof plus conversion of existing flat-roof dormer window to a hipped roof to match
Harewood Stores, Wrangbrook Road, Upton, WF9 1JU: Partial change of use of ground floor residential to commercial. External staircase. External alterations
35 Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2QB: Change of use from commercial (sandwich shop) back to domestic (house), no building work needs to be done
87 Thornleigh Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SH: Single storey rear extension and enlarged rear dormer. Relocated detached garage
Charlesworth Horbury Limited, 5 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB: Part change of use of the building from storage space to two one-bedroom apartments
9 Woodcroft, Wakefield, WF2 7LS: Replacement of existing damaged softwood casement window to traditional wood 2 over 2 sliding box sash
2 Sandal Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LR: Single storey side extension facing north, alternation to the existing flat roof side extension to mono pitched roof, first floor extension facing north east, extension to existing single storey side connecting extension, alterations to raised patio area, alterations to existing conservatory roof materials, use of render and stone throughout the proposed extensions
Parkside Hotel Public House (former), Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD: Outline planning application (with all matters reserved for subsequent approval other than means of access) for up to 150 residential units, associated car parking, surface water flood mitigation, biodiversity enhancement and vehicular access to/from Park Road and associated works including the construction of a mini-roundabout
REFUSED
87 Millgate, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7PN: Conservatory
Bullcliff Farm Cottage, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Conversion of the existing garage and the addition of a cedar-clad addition to replace the existing gazebo to form an annex to the main dwelling house
Land off Bondgate, Pontefract: Creation of new access to include dropped kerb and erection of access gate (part retrospective)
50 Smirthwaite Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PW: Conversion of dwelling to seven bed HMO, engineering operations to create basement access and external alterations
Causeway Garth Lane (land off), Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HD: Demolition of existing building and the construction of one self-build dwelling
Weatherlee, Dearden Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NR: Outline application for the construction of one three bedroom house with all matters reserved except access
WITHDRAWN
Land/car park adjoining 1 Sagar Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Outline application for the construction of a retail unit on existing car park (to include matters of scale and access)
Doveroyd Farm, Cattlelaith Lane, Knottingley, WF11 0AA: Demolition of existing stable block, construction of a bungalow and associated works
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
18 First Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6AL: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.