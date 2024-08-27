WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Caravan site by former pig sheds refused permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, July 29.

APPROVED

2 Denby Crest, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3SB: Part conversion of existing garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

Flanshaw Junior and Infants School, Flanshaw Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AS: Detached, timber frame classroom building

7 Kings Croft, Ossett, WF5 8RZ: Proposed first floor extension to side, all of dwelling to be rendered and roof tiles replaced

4 Ridgeway Square, Knottingley, WF11 0JY: Proposed single storey extension

64 Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 2EL: Porch to the front elevation projecting 1,700mm from the original house wall. The total height not to exceed 3m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Jenkin Drive, Horbury, WF4 6DL: French doors onto balcony on southern elevation. Dormer on southern elevation

14 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QH: Single storey side and rear extension

20 Maple Walk, Knottingley, WF11 0PU: Change of use from residential to residential institutions

5 Mayors Walk Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2RS: Proposed single storey extensions to front and side. Alteration to roof pitch of two-storey front projection. First floor extension to the rear. Increase ridge height and hip to gable roof alteration. Dormers to rear. Render application to property. Fenestration alterations to main property and removal of chimney. Log burner projection to side including flue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

68 Pearson Street, Normanton, WF6 2QT: Demolition of existing rear detached brick outbuildings and construction of a single storey rear extension and external alterations

55 First Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2HS: Demolition of existing building. Construction of building for use as a beauty salon

Timothy Croft, Spa Lane, Ossett, WF5 0HN: Application for change of use of two agricultural buildings to classic car storage business

Silcoates School, Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PD: Proposed demolition of two storey masonry implement store and single storey lean to timber store, construction of boundary wall and increased area for parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Healey Drive, Ossett, WF5 8LU: Single storey rear extension

11 Conqueror Way, Pontefract, WF8 2YJ: Two storey extension to rear

54 Peel Street Horbury Wakefield WF4 5AN: Demolition of existing detached garage and construction of two storey detached garage with ancillary accommodation at first floor

33 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Proposed single storey extensions to sides and rear, external alterations and render to the front elevation and new boundary wall, hardstanding and access gate to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

37 Lower York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LH: Change of use from retail to a six bed HMO

Coca Cola Europacific Partners Limited, Kenmore Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XR: Alterations to external lighting positions across site

Fairacre Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EU: Creation of new access and 2.5m high electric gates

4 Silcoates Avenue, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0UP: Wooden pergola with composite decking and synthetic slate tile roof (retrospective)

REFUSED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

103 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EL: Demolition of existing outbuilding and conservatory for construction of two storey extensions to front, side and rear, single storey extension to side to form a garage, balconies to front and rear, and new windows to side elevations

40 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Proposed detached garage

67 Womersley Road Knottingley WF11 0DL: Planning application for the change of use of land for the siting of nine static caravans for residential park home occupation and associated operational development (internal infrastructure works for access and parking) following demolition of existing three pig shed buildings (part retrospective)

5 Manor Farm, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1BU: Enlarged dormer and velux window to front

WITHDRAWN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helen’s Church, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EJ: Digital notice board

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

93 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2DA: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m