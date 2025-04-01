Wakefield decided planning applications: Flats and social centre to be demolished plus 1,000-objection HMO refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, March 17 and Monday, March 24.

APPROVED

32 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Demolition of existing extension for construction of single storey extension to rear and detached store

37 Fair View, Pontefract, WF8 3NT: Single storey extension to side and new pitched roof over existing flat roof to rear

4A Park View, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HA: Change of use of a dwelling house to a care home for up to two young persons between the ages of eight and 18 years cared for by up to three non-resident carers at any time

7 Carr Gate Drive, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QS: Single storey side and rear extension

7 Queens Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NL: Proposed first floor/single side extension. Front and rear extension

Chevet Levels Farm, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Construction of agricultural building to form a livestock feed store (retrospective)

20 Grime Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1EJ: Two storey extension to side and dormer to rear with changes to external materials

Walkers Windows, Wakefield Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JY: Demolition of existing industrial unit; construction of new industrial unit

6 Farm Mount, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4TS: Replacement of window with door

1 to 24 Prospect Place, New Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BPFull replacement of timber window frames for UPVC to building

2 Dickens Drive, Castleford, WF10 3PD: Part two storey, part single storey extension, conversion of existing garage

Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BS: Installation of two outdoor classrooms to be sited at the side and rear of the school

2 Snydale Hall, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Existing use of land as residential garden

2 Fairlodge Court, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5FR: Construction of modular dwelling for use as dwellinghouse.

26 Holme Farm Way, Pontefract, WF8 3: Proposed single storey extension to rear

6 Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EQ: Single storey extension to rear

35 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2QD: Single storey rear and side extension following removal of existing conservatory

19 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AE: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions. Alterations to existing dormers and re-roofing of dwelling

Chevet Grange, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Conversion of outbuilding to residential annex

12 Hepworth Gardens, Wakefield, WF1 3FH: Single storey extension to rear

14 St John's Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3SA: Single garage

39 Carr Beck Drive, Whitwood, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Proposed railings on driveway

5 Durban Close, Featherstone, WF7 6NG: Single storey extension to rear

114 Station Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AB: Detached single storey outbuilding

Warren House, Silkstone House, Francis Lane House and Violet Pritchard House on land between Southgate and Horsefair, Pontefract: Demolition of blocks of flats

Wetherby Whaler, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Installation of covered pergola with festoon lighting to part of the existing external seating area, timber cladding to the restaurant and takeaway entrances, and LED strip lighting to main gable, provision of a smoking shelter and various related alterations

34 Cleveland Garth, Wakefield, WF2 8LP: Retrospective construction of outbuilding to be used as part ancillary space to the residential dwelling and part hair salon. Retrospective creation of hardstanding and increase the size of the vehicular access and parking spaces to the front of the dwelling

Kellingley Social Centre, Marine Villa Road, Knottingley, WF11 8ER: Demolition of Kellingley Sports and Social Club and Sports Pavilion

2A Beacon View, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3DA: New detached 3 bedroom self-build dwelling on the side garden

Switalskis Solicitors, 19 Cheapside, Wakefield, WF1 2SD: Part change of use from solicitors offices to residential to ground, first, second and third floor and associated works for a total of nine units. Refuse store and cycle store to lower ground floor. Self contained office to lower ground floor. Formation of new window openings to Carter Street elevation

Toll Bar House, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1RB: Extension of rear outbuilding to provide ancillary residential annexe

24 King George Street, Wakefield, WF1 2NG: Proposed two storey side extension, proposed porch to the front and application of render

38 Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DJ: Creation of new access and driveway, inclusive of brick piers to side, dropped kerb to front and removal of hedge to front

1 Kings Garth, Pontefract, WF8 4FH: Single storey extension to front

Willow Bank Farm, Causeway Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HD: Proposed flat roofed dormers to northern and southern elevations and conversion of garage to habitable space. Fenestration and roof material alterations to the dwellinghouse

Common Side Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HE: Demolition of existing equestrian building and replacement with a pair of semi-detached dwellings

REFUSED

64 Blacker Lane (land to rear), Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 3DW: The continuous use of land for equestrian purposes, and the use of storage containers in association with this use

Millicent Cottage, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AF: Proposed first floor extension to remove external balcony and replace with glazed gable. Proposed single storey side extension to create utility and external store

1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension

3 Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2DP: Change of use from offices to a six bed HMO and single flat unit with external alterations

WITHDRAWN

36 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PU: Single storey side extension to provide additional living accommodation

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Raines House, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Change of use of ground floor offices to six residential units

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

10 Tenters Close, Knottingley, WF11 8LU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.94m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

19 Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LD: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.16m, maximum height of 3.65m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

Upper Pits Beck Farm, Netherton Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HL: Detached agricultural building for crop and hay storage

7 Irwin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 4QZ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m