Wakefield decided planning applications: Libary will be converted to retail unit

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, March 31.

APPROVED

108 Manor Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LW: Pitched roof to existing garage

7 Crest Mount, Pontefract, WF8 2QS: Two storey extension to rear

67 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: Single storey side and rear extensions

2 Benwood View, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NP: Single storey extensions to front and rear

18 Healey Crescent, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NB: Two storey side extension

11A Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EY: Part single, part two-storey extension to the rear with addition of render finish

34 Regent Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AT: Proposed dormer to rear and roof lights to front. Partial demolition to rear and proposed rear extension with alterations to existing soil vent pipe

Grove House, 1 College Grove Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RL: Proposed detached garage

53 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Single storey rear extension and replacement pitched roof to existing garage

21 Lower Northcroft, South Elmsall, WF9 2TB: Single storey extension to rear

9 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension

57 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PQ: Proposed additional storey to existing dwelling, single storey rear extension and external alterations

10 Leeke Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6JR: Single storey side extension

110 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DP: Retrospective application for an additional rooflight in studio flat

22 The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QA: Conversion of cafe to hot food takeaway

72 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BG: Single storey extension to rear

33 Beechwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JG: Single storey rear extension and external alterations

5 Calder View, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RF: Part two storey part single storey extension to side

47 Cliff Street, Wakefield, WF2 0DW: Single storey extension to side and rear

69 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HP: Detached garage to side

2A Church Lane North, Featherstone, WF7 6BB: Detached domestic garage

3 Priory Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HX: Proposed two and single storey side and rear extensions with roof window and bifold doors to rear

36 Park Avenue, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5TG: Single storey rear extension

Unit 35, Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Non illuminated signage scheme

15 Station Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8AB: Change of use and refurbishment of the ground floor only from a former library to a new retail unit including the installation of new external signage. Installation of two 3,600 x 700mm fascia signs and two 900 x 830mm projecting signs

13 Greenfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4RL: Demolition of existing garage, garden shed and outbuilding to be replaced with new garage, workshop and outbuilding. Proposed flat roof single storey extension to rear and extension to existing driveway

Coca Cola Europacific Partners Limited, Kenmore Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XR: New nitrogen generation plant at CCEP's existing manufacturing facility

15 Sandpiper Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GG: Extension to rear and side

30 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HR: First floor extensions plus associated internal and external alterations

2 Castle Terrace, Wakefield, WF2 6AZ: Construction of single storey storey porch to front, three storey extension to rear and alterations to openings

Switalskis Solicitors, 19 Cheapside, Wakefield, WF1 2SD: Part change of use from solicitors offices to residential to ground, first, second and third floor and associated works for a total of nine units. Refuse store and cycle store to lower ground floor. Self contained office to lower ground floor. Formation of new window openings to Carter Street elevation.

Westfield House, 33 and 35 North Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 3RX: Conversion of existing dwelling into three separate dwellings, construction of one detached dwelling, formation of parking areas and associated external alterations including the demolition of detached garage blocks, outbuildings and containers and the relocation of site entrance

Tagore, 15 Beastfair, Pontefract, WF8 1AL: Change of use of vacant restaurant to four flats and associated alterations

REFUSED

Broadhaven (land adjacent to), Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Building for the storage of equipment to maintain paddock

4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefiel,d WF1 3QN: Retrospective replacement of white painted wooden sash window frames and single glaze window glass to the front elevations lower floor, first floor and second floor and rear elevation lower floor first floor and second floor. Replaced in black upvc sash window frames and double glaze window glass. Retrospective replacement of green painted wood door and glass to the front elevation and white wooden door and glass to the rear elevation. Both replaced with black upvc doors. All works retrospective

88 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, WF11 8PS: Extensions and alterations to form an additional dwelling

WITHDRAWN

53 Dawtrie Street, Castleford, WF10 3NA: Internal refurbishment to accommodate a change of use from a residential dwelling to a children's home. Replacement timber gates to the front and timber fencing to the rear

102 to 104 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TB: Conversion of first floor to mosque/place of worship and social centre at first floor level

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

West End Academy, Regent Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4QJ: Solar PV installation on totalling 101 kWp across two school roofs

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Weeland Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LN: Demolition of existing buildings