Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 27.

APPROVED

14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, Barnsley S72 9BA: Detached garage to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

46 Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3SE: Single-storey extension to side

43 Ings Walk, South Kirkby, WF9 3DQ; Single-storey extension to front with bay window

65 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Side porch extension, raised garden terrace, amendments to window openings

26 Rose Farm Approach, Normanton, WF6 2RZ: First floor extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Bagley Close, Knottingley, WF11 0FR: Garden room/bike store to rear

201 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NY: Part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, window opening alterations and additional parking provision to front garden with extended dropped kerb to pavement

15 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Demolition of existing outbuildings for construction of single-storey extension to side

3 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Proposed garden room for use as a beauty salon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extensions to front, side and rear

Whitegables Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single-storey front and rear extensions, replacement dormers to front, detached garage to front and repositioning of vehicle access and external alterations

8 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Detached garage to front

25 Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QH: Single-storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Proposed outbuilding to form garage and gym to be considered under permitted development. Conversion of existing garage and demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey extension

Automation House, Albert Drive, Ossett, WF5 9TG: Extension of existing manufacturing facility

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Illuminated sign to front

86-88-90 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway at ground floor of 88-90, change of use from hot food takeaway to retail at ground floor of 86, and creation of a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom HMO at first floor and external alterations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Dewsbury Road (land adjacent to), Ossett, WF5 9HU: Construction of detached building to form two flats

REFUSED

Hair By Claire and Tracy, 3 Hendal Lane, Wakefield ,WF2 7QR: Creation of a new hardstanding area to provide on-site parking provisions

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED