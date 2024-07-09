WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING: Town centre takeaway and HMO are approved

By James Carney
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 27.

APPROVED

14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, Barnsley S72 9BA: Detached garage to rear

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stock imageStock image
Stock image

46 Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3SE: Single-storey extension to side

43 Ings Walk, South Kirkby, WF9 3DQ; Single-storey extension to front with bay window

65 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Side porch extension, raised garden terrace, amendments to window openings

26 Rose Farm Approach, Normanton, WF6 2RZ: First floor extension to rear

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

14 Bagley Close, Knottingley, WF11 0FR: Garden room/bike store to rear

201 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NY: Part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, window opening alterations and additional parking provision to front garden with extended dropped kerb to pavement

15 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Demolition of existing outbuildings for construction of single-storey extension to side

3 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Proposed garden room for use as a beauty salon

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

23 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extensions to front, side and rear

Whitegables Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single-storey front and rear extensions, replacement dormers to front, detached garage to front and repositioning of vehicle access and external alterations

8 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Detached garage to front

25 Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QH: Single-storey extension to rear

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Proposed outbuilding to form garage and gym to be considered under permitted development. Conversion of existing garage and demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey extension

Automation House, Albert Drive, Ossett, WF5 9TG: Extension of existing manufacturing facility

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Illuminated sign to front

86-88-90 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway at ground floor of 88-90, change of use from hot food takeaway to retail at ground floor of 86, and creation of a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom HMO at first floor and external alterations

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 Dewsbury Road (land adjacent to), Ossett, WF5 9HU: Construction of detached building to form two flats

REFUSED

Hair By Claire and Tracy, 3 Hendal Lane, Wakefield ,WF2 7QR: Creation of a new hardstanding area to provide on-site parking provisions

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Bower Hill Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JL; Replacement of existing 18m high monopole with 22.5m high monopole and associated ancillary works

Related topics:PlanningWakefieldHMO

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.