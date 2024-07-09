WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING: Town centre takeaway and HMO are approved
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 27.
APPROVED
14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, Barnsley S72 9BA: Detached garage to rear
46 Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3SE: Single-storey extension to side
43 Ings Walk, South Kirkby, WF9 3DQ; Single-storey extension to front with bay window
65 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Side porch extension, raised garden terrace, amendments to window openings
26 Rose Farm Approach, Normanton, WF6 2RZ: First floor extension to rear
14 Bagley Close, Knottingley, WF11 0FR: Garden room/bike store to rear
201 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NY: Part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, window opening alterations and additional parking provision to front garden with extended dropped kerb to pavement
15 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Demolition of existing outbuildings for construction of single-storey extension to side
3 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Proposed garden room for use as a beauty salon
23 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extensions to front, side and rear
Whitegables Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single-storey front and rear extensions, replacement dormers to front, detached garage to front and repositioning of vehicle access and external alterations
8 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Detached garage to front
25 Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QH: Single-storey extension to rear
Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Proposed outbuilding to form garage and gym to be considered under permitted development. Conversion of existing garage and demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey extension
Automation House, Albert Drive, Ossett, WF5 9TG: Extension of existing manufacturing facility
3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Illuminated sign to front
86-88-90 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway at ground floor of 88-90, change of use from hot food takeaway to retail at ground floor of 86, and creation of a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom HMO at first floor and external alterations
1 Dewsbury Road (land adjacent to), Ossett, WF5 9HU: Construction of detached building to form two flats
REFUSED
Hair By Claire and Tracy, 3 Hendal Lane, Wakefield ,WF2 7QR: Creation of a new hardstanding area to provide on-site parking provisions
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Bower Hill Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JL; Replacement of existing 18m high monopole with 22.5m high monopole and associated ancillary works
