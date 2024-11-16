WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATION: Caravan park will not expand and flats at medical centre approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, November 4.

APPROVED

Former Ferrybridge C Power Station, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley: EIA scoping opinion consultation for the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), development of a generating station of up to 1.2GW output capacity designed to run on 100 per cent hydrogen and able to run on 100 per cent natural gas and associated infrastructure

Stock image

7 Newton Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2PX: Replacement detached garage to rear garden

56 to 60 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Alter front facade to replace two ATMs and surrounds with two new model ATMs and new surround

1 Teall Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PG: Conversion of the existing garage to residential use ancillary to the host dwelling

42 Bridge Street, Castleford, WF10 1JS: Provision of security shutters to vulnerable doors and windows (security improvements scheme)

Welbeck Street Canopy, Welbeck Street, Castleford, WF10 1DP: Removal of single storey canopy and central columns, making good of masonry dressing and pavement slabs

127 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Addition to existing single storey rear extension

23 Green End Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7AG: Two storey extension to front

Metropolitan Demolition Company, Green Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DY: Application for an ancillary office building to commercial business (retrospective)

REFUSED

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Use of land as domestic garden land for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse

16 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Change of use from cafe to cafe and hot food takeaway premises and internal and external alterations

56 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Change of use of land and existing buildings to dog training facility (maximum 16 dogs), including hard standings and fencing

64 Blacker Lane (land to rear), Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 3DW: Construction of new detached bungalow and associated works including upgrade to existing track and access. Partial demolition of stable block, demolition of timber outbuilding and removal of storage containers

WITHDRAWN

West Park Homes (site office) Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Extension of existing touring caravan park to accommodate an additional five caravans (increasing from max capacity of 15 to a max capacity of 20)

Highcroft Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Two storey side extension. two dormers to the front elevation

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

156 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5BL: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

7 Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DR: Change of use from office to one-bedroom dwelling

King Street Health Centre, 47 King Street, Wakefield, WF1 2SY: Change of use from medical centre to 23, one-bedroom apartments