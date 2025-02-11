WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED PLANNING: Application to turn pub into flats refused

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, January 27.

APPROVED

The Old Police Cottage, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Outbuilding

Mecca Bingo Ltd, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Colinsway, Wakefield, WF2 9SH: Demolition of existing smoking shelter for the construction of new, larger smoking shelter

5 Riddings Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4RH: Extension to side and part rear of dwelling and new dormer to rear of dwelling and upgrade of front dormer with changes to external materials on host dwelling

8 Westfield Villas, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EQ: Certificate of existing lawfulness for porch and external alterations

26 Post Office Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ER: Two bedroom loft conversion with a new roof, a rebuilt front dormer, and new back dormer

7 William Street, Pontefract, WF8 2FT: Proposed double storey side extension with proposed chimney

377 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HE: Single storey extension replacing existing conservatory

20B George Street, Ryhill, WF4 2DE: Conversion of existing detached outbuilding to ancillary accommodation

3 Wentworth Way, Wakefield, WF2 6QX: First floor extension to side elevation

170 Rooks Nest Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DW: Two storey extension and detached garage to rear

14 Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RZ: Proposed single storey and two storey extensions to side and rear

Royal Spice, 187 Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2AT: Proposed new external staircase and access door (part-retrospective)

128 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PZ: Proposed new window to front elevation and internal alterations to form new bedroom

Water tower, Gawthorpe Reservoir, Chidswell Dene, Chidswell Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AZ: Proposed works compromise the removal of existing two antennas, three equipment cabinets and six, RRUs and installation of two antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development including eight ERS units and GPS module

112A Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5DU: Proposed two storey side extension and insertion of a first-floor window to rear

93 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL: Change of use at first/second floor from shop to flat and extension to rear at ground floor

65 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3EZ: Conversion of existing annex space into two self-contained residential flats

Middlestown Primary Academy, Cross Road, Middlestown: Modular classroom building

5 Strands Court, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4JB: Conversion of existing barn/workshop into a single self-build dwelling along with associated works

Land to rear of 68 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3DT: Proposed residential development of five, three-bed, two storey dwellings

Land off Sowgate Lane, Pontefract: Change of use of land to equestrian and construction of stable block, with new access to Sowgate Lane

Parcel 1 and 2 (phase 4A), land off Neil Fox Way, City Fields, Wakefield: Full planning application for 80 residential units, associated car parking, garages, vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access and infrastructure, foul and surface water drainage infrastructure, public open space with play area and landscape and biodiversity enhancements, with vehicular access from Neil Fox Way

REFUSED

8 The Arcade, Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8EA: Change of use at first floor level from retail to eight bed HMO

65 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3EZ: Infill dwelling to create continuous terrace

25 Valley View Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8LZ: Replacement detached garage to rear

Former Black Bull, 36 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LH: Conversion and extension to rear of public house with flat above to create 10 apartments with new access

WITHDRAWN

18 Westfield Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 0JH: Installation of air source heat pump

Land to the southeast of junction 33 of the M62, Knottingley: EIA Scoping opinion for the development of approx 450,000 sqm (4.8m sqft) of industrial development to include new landscaping, drainage infrastructure

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

13 Park Lodge Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

139B Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED

24 Zetland Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QT: Demolition of mixed use building