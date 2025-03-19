Wakefield district decided planning applications

These are the latest decided planning applications for the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, March 2.

APPROVED

31 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Single storey sidewards extension

Stock image

30 Wesley Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HX: Change of use

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Proposed single storey extension to rear joining to garage, proposed extension to garage with a garage conversion

4 Durkar Rise, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3QB: Single storey extension to rear and alteration to existing dwelling house.

52 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2JN: Extension to front

35 Lingwell Gate Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PA: Single storey extension to bungalow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golf Buggies GB, Castlegate, Leeds, LS26 8HH: Proposed single storey side extension

9 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RG: New shopfront and associated electric security shutters

51 Oak Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1JN: Loft conversion with dormer to rear

19 Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EP: Single storey side and rear extension, raising of two sections of pitched roof to flat roof and dormer to side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Battle Grove, Pontefract, WF8 4GF: Proposed air source heat pump to rear.

4 Umpire Close, Wakefield, WF1 3QR: Proposed loft conversion with hip to gable enlargement, rear dormer, balcony windows to rear, and extension to existing garage

24 Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Demolition of rear conservatory, replacing with a single storey rear extension. Side garage conversion with single storey infill extension to front. Single storey extension to side and rendered finish to dwellinghouse.

Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Garden room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HP: Proposed log cabin (for use as a residential annexe)

Ivy Lane School Ivy Lane Wakefield WF1 4AZ: Change of use of bungalows to school, external alterations to bungalows including installation of mono-pitch canopy and changes to the fenestration, demolition of bungalow and creation of additional parking spaces, changes to internal layout and associated landscaping.

Newmarket Lane (land adjacent to), Rothwell, Wakefield, LS26 9DR: Application for approval of reserved matter comprising access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in respect of use warehousing and distribution units and use research and development units and road alignments

REFUSED

Robincroft Farm, Fitzwilliam Street, Kinsley, Pontefract, WF9 5ER: Change of use of agricultural barn to building for use as storage and repair of plant and machinery (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Milton Street, Wakefield, WF2 8TL: Part retrospective application for a three storey rear extension, alterations to the existing roof and conversion of commercial building to form a hostel

WITHDRAWN

Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7E: Revised internal layout and window/door opening positions to previously approved dwelling

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Land off Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RU: General agricultural building

3 Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 3m