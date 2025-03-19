Wakefield district decided planning applications
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, March 2.
APPROVED
31 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Single storey sidewards extension
30 Wesley Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HX: Change of use
7 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Proposed single storey extension to rear joining to garage, proposed extension to garage with a garage conversion
4 Durkar Rise, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3QB: Single storey extension to rear and alteration to existing dwelling house.
52 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2JN: Extension to front
35 Lingwell Gate Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PA: Single storey extension to bungalow
Golf Buggies GB, Castlegate, Leeds, LS26 8HH: Proposed single storey side extension
9 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RG: New shopfront and associated electric security shutters
51 Oak Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1JN: Loft conversion with dormer to rear
19 Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EP: Single storey side and rear extension, raising of two sections of pitched roof to flat roof and dormer to side
5 Battle Grove, Pontefract, WF8 4GF: Proposed air source heat pump to rear.
4 Umpire Close, Wakefield, WF1 3QR: Proposed loft conversion with hip to gable enlargement, rear dormer, balcony windows to rear, and extension to existing garage
24 Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Demolition of rear conservatory, replacing with a single storey rear extension. Side garage conversion with single storey infill extension to front. Single storey extension to side and rendered finish to dwellinghouse.
Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Garden room
12 Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HP: Proposed log cabin (for use as a residential annexe)
Ivy Lane School Ivy Lane Wakefield WF1 4AZ: Change of use of bungalows to school, external alterations to bungalows including installation of mono-pitch canopy and changes to the fenestration, demolition of bungalow and creation of additional parking spaces, changes to internal layout and associated landscaping.
Newmarket Lane (land adjacent to), Rothwell, Wakefield, LS26 9DR: Application for approval of reserved matter comprising access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in respect of use warehousing and distribution units and use research and development units and road alignments
REFUSED
Robincroft Farm, Fitzwilliam Street, Kinsley, Pontefract, WF9 5ER: Change of use of agricultural barn to building for use as storage and repair of plant and machinery (retrospective)
25 Milton Street, Wakefield, WF2 8TL: Part retrospective application for a three storey rear extension, alterations to the existing roof and conversion of commercial building to form a hostel
WITHDRAWN
Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7E: Revised internal layout and window/door opening positions to previously approved dwelling
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Land off Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RU: General agricultural building
3 Regent Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.