Wakefield district decided planning applications: Controversial town centre HMO proposal is rejected
Decisions were made the week beginning Monday, September 9.
APPROVED
62 Hadleigh Rise, Pontefract, WF8 4SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear and replacement with single storey extension to rear
30 Hillside Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NJ: Single storey rear extension including raised platform
5 Caddon Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2WJ: Proposed summer house to rear
16 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QP: Proposed outbuilding to rear garden
School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing timber windows
10 Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5DQ: Proposed replacement porch to front
Old Market Building, 40 Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: LED back-lit matte powder coated metal 3D sign with coloured perspex front - concealed fixings to suit fixing grounds Powder coated (matte finish) signage panel with fret cut lettering and solid black background (text)
Land south of Common Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8BN: Six non-illuminated flags and one non-illuminated V- board sign
3A Crowther Street, Castleford, WF10 5DB: Proposed loft conversion, front and rear dormers
79 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8DJ: Single storey extension to rear of property
9 Shaw Fold, Wakefield, WF2 7LT: Conversion of existing workshop into a one-bed dwelling
5 and 7 Carlton Street Wakefield WF2 8TQ: Two storey extension to front of number 5, single storey extensions to rear of 5 and 7 with dormers to front and rear of 5 and 7
21 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JU: Demolition of the existing property and replacement with new family home
Hawthorne Cottage, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AW: Raising of roof height of existing garage including dormers to front and rear to create first floor extension above garage
REFUSED
Newgate House, Newgate, Pontefract, WF8 1NB: Change of use from offices to 23 bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO)
7 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Use of the land for siting a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling
49 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL: Repositioning of external flue and creation of internal food preparation area to rear (retrospective)
33 Slack Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HJ: Front boundary treatment and access gate
Westlands, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AJ: Replacement dwelling with detached garage and new entrance/access
