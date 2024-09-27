Wakefield district decided planning applications: Controversial town centre HMO proposal is rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These planning applications have been decided by Wakefield Council.

Decisions were made the week beginning Monday, September 9.

APPROVED

62 Hadleigh Rise, Pontefract, WF8 4SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear and replacement with single storey extension to rear

30 Hillside Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NJ: Single storey rear extension including raised platform

5 Caddon Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2WJ: Proposed summer house to rear

16 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QP: Proposed outbuilding to rear garden

School House, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Replacement of existing timber windows

10 Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5DQ: Proposed replacement porch to front

Old Market Building, 40 Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: LED back-lit matte powder coated metal 3D sign with coloured perspex front - concealed fixings to suit fixing grounds Powder coated (matte finish) signage panel with fret cut lettering and solid black background (text)

Land south of Common Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8BN: Six non-illuminated flags and one non-illuminated V- board sign

3A Crowther Street, Castleford, WF10 5DB: Proposed loft conversion, front and rear dormers

79 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8DJ: Single storey extension to rear of property

9 Shaw Fold, Wakefield, WF2 7LT: Conversion of existing workshop into a one-bed dwelling

5 and 7 Carlton Street Wakefield WF2 8TQ: Two storey extension to front of number 5, single storey extensions to rear of 5 and 7 with dormers to front and rear of 5 and 7

21 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JU: Demolition of the existing property and replacement with new family home

Hawthorne Cottage, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AW: Raising of roof height of existing garage including dormers to front and rear to create first floor extension above garage

REFUSED

Newgate House, Newgate, Pontefract, WF8 1NB: Change of use from offices to 23 bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO)

7 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Use of the land for siting a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling

49 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL: Repositioning of external flue and creation of internal food preparation area to rear (retrospective)

33 Slack Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HJ: Front boundary treatment and access gate

Westlands, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AJ: Replacement dwelling with detached garage and new entrance/access