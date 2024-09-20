Wakefield district decided planning applications: Houses to be demolished to make access for 112 home development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has decided the following planning applications.

Decisions were confirmed the weeks beginning Monday, August 26 and Monday, September 2.

APPROVED

29 Athold Drive, Ossett, WF5 0PX: Single storey side extension

4 Wortley Place, Hemsworth, WF9 4NS: Single storey extension to side to provide ancillary accommodation

51A Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of single storey flat roof rear extension, single storey front extension and internal alterations.

82 Grove Drive South Kirkby Pontefract WF9 3PT: Retrospective application for rear outbuilding and front wall/fence and gates.

Featherstone Housing Office, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5DG: Advertisement scheme comprising an internally illuminated and two non-illuminated fascia signs and a vinyl graphic to glazing sign

1 Saxon Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3JQ: Proposed pergola

Orchard Lodge, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EE: Single storey extension to side/front and alterations

Olcote Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Demolition of rear conservatory and erection of rear single storey extension

2 Wilman Drive, Ossett, WF5 8DJ: Relocation of existing garage to the side and retrospective approval of the front boundary gates

Strathmore House, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DS: Proposed single storey rear extension and single storey extension to annex

16 to 16A Station Road, Ossett, WF5 8AD: Replacement timber shopfront, and installation of internal roller shutter, changing existing retail unit to dental care practice

47 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QR: Single storey extension to rear, dormer to rear, single storey and bay window to front, removal of chimney and demolition of garage

106B Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DL: Proposed extension of dropped kerb, removal of bollards, and provision of additional parking to front of site

16 Borrowdale Drive, Castleford, WF10 2NU: Change of use from physiotherapy room, nail bar, and partial change of use of garage to a dwelling, including external alterations

66 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AD: Change of use from dwellinghouses to house in multiple occupation

South Elmsall Wastewater Treatment Works, WF9 2JG: Construction of a new motor control centre kiosk, new ferric dosing kiosk, NPG substation kiosk, a hardstanding access road and the creation of a wetland

109 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QD: Part two storey, part single storey extensions to side and rear, single storey extension to rear, single storey extension to front and additional parking to front (part retrospective)

66 Broad Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2NB: Detached dwelling

225 Bridge Road, Horbury, WF4 5QA: Enclosed gazebo and decking area for external seating area (retrospective)

16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Proposed single storey rear extension, proposed roof extension above existing and proposed rear extensions

49 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Two storey side extension

1 The Green, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JG: Demolition of existing non-original, single-storey, rear projection and construction of larger infill single storey rear projection connecting house to outbuilding. Replacement of existing modern front door with more period style, insertion of new window opening to rear at first floor and insertion of three rooflights to outbuilding roof. Minor internal alterations. Widening of access in boundary wall and widening of gates

The Paddock, 142 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EE: Two storey extensions to side and rear

89 to 93 Carlton Street Castleford WF10 1DX: External alterations to existing vacant retail unit, reconfiguration (sub-division into four units) and new shop fronts

16 Leeds Road, Ossett, WF5 9QA: Proposed dropped kerbs, crossover and hard standing to create drive

102 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HS: Internal alterations, first-floor extension over existing ground floor footprint to side, and minor external extensions, including demolition of existing front porch. Update to existing elevations including white render and string course to achieve a cohesive appearance. Reinstate the existing front door with canopy over. Extension to the side to form home gym and pool

Unit 9B Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Removal of existing front canopy and replacement with enclosed entrance lobby, installation of plant in the rear service yard including air-source heat pumps, MRI chiller and emergency back-up generator. Installation of new louvres and wall-mounted air-conditioning units. Equipment enclosed by 3.5m high fencing, installation of an illuminated wall mounted fascia signs to front elevation, a non-illuminated wall mounted fascia sign to the side elevation and a non illuminated fascia signage to new entrance lobby

Chald Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9RH: Single storey extension to side to form MOT bay

28 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DB: Residential development for the demolition of existing dwelling and construction of three dwellings (outline application with all matters reserved)

38 High Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2SJ: Full planning permission for demolition of properties, including 36 and 38 High Street, formation of new access road to facilitate 112 dwellings with associated parking, pumping station, foul and surface water drainage and open space

REFUSED

89 Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7EJ: Proposed outbuilding

104 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Dormers to front and rear to create a flat at first and second floor (part retrospective) and installation of replacement extraction flue

WITHDRAWN

225 Bridge Road, Horbury, WF4 5QA: Installation of extraction system (retrospective)

3 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Detached, two storey garage to side with parking to rear

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Custom House, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QB: Proposed change of use of the first floor from vacant offices to six apartments

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

1 Fox Road, Featherstone, WF7 5PZ: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

113 Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JR: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

10 Harriers Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2SD: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.3m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

9 Carlton Street, Wakefield, WF2 8TQ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.3m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m