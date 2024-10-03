Wakefield district decided planning applications: Partition walls approved for historic building pub conversion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning decisions have been made by Wakefield Council.

Applications were decided the week beginning Monday, September 16.

APPROVED

44 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PY: Single storey rear extension

15 High Brook Fall, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3EW: Installation of air-source heat pump to rear

Unit G9 Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Replacement illuminated signage

17 Willow Bank Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2WQ: Attached garage to side, replacement of existing garage door with UPVC window to a similar style as existing windows

23 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Demolition of the side entrance porch and garage with re-build new side extension

5 to 7 Westgate, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Non illuminated signage scheme

108 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LW: Single storey front extension

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Change of use of building to public house and alterations to include new internal stud partition walls and new sign to front

417 Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Single storey extension to rear

Trend House, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AS: Renovation of 15 existing flats and the creation of six new flats

2 Nell Gap Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PH: Demolition of existing garage, single storey extension to side

36 Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BP: Construction of a rear dormer and front roof lights for loft conversion to the residential flat

Lidl, Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8EE: Application for lawful development certificate

21 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Installation of three external roller shutters to the front windows

35 Mill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2LS: Demolition of outbuildings and new store, home office and summer house

Brewers Pride, Low Mill Road, Ossett, WF5 8ND: Existing covered area to public house enclosed to form sun lounge extension

The Recreation Ground, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3BG: Replacement of existing pavilion

Unit 1B Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Removal of two existing water tanks and partial removal of surrounding brick/railing enclosure, amendment to kerb line to create vehicle parking, installation of new air conditioning/refrigeration plant enclosed by new flow forge palisade railings on top of and within existing raised concrete plant compound, formation of small bin store enclosure, and formation of two openings in external wall in connection with plant

Phase 4 land at Lambsons, Cinder Lane, Castleford: Full application for the construction of four dwellings and a restaurant or commercial building and associated infrastructure

Savers, Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RN: Conversion of the first floor storage area to an existing retail unit into two, one bedroom apartments including the formation of a new entrance and stair to the ground floor area

REFUSED

4 Horne Street, Wakefield, WF2 8EA: Part single, part two-storey extension to rear with loft conversion and associated rear dormer and extension and alterations to existing garage/outbuilding

37 Watson Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QP: Rear single storey extension

S&D Landscapes Limited, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed extension to existing storage building associated with established landscaping business

Horsefair Washeteria, Horsefair, Pontefract, WF8 1NX: Change of use from laundrette to hot food takeaway

35 Parkside Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Single storey side/rear extension and detached garage extension (retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2RT: Change of use of land for container self-storage site and construction of 2100mm-high galvanised steel palisade security fencing to (part), south and west (part) boundaries

19 The Sycamores, Normanton, WF6 2JQ: Alterations and reduction to highway turning area

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Hall Farm, Loscoe Lane, Ackton, Pontefract, WF7 6HS: Change of use of an agricultural building to three dwelling houses and associated development