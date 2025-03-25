Wakefield district decided planning applications: Proposal for 150 homes at former hotel site withdrawn
The decisions were confirmed the week beginning Monday, March 10.
APPROVED
12 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SX: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions and new bay window to front
2 Herbaceous Court, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1FF: First floor rear and side extension to create an enlarged bedroom and home office space
87 Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3EG: Part single/part two storey rear extension, first floor side extension and hip to gable loft conversion
64 to 68 Station Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 5BB: External alterations for the addition of windows and doors
4 Timperley Close, Wakefield, WF1 2FT: Single storey extension to rear
34 Westfield Crescent, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BN: Single storey extension to rear
4 Lanark Rise, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LQ: Proposed two storey side extension and pitch roof added to existing garage.
Lind House, 231 Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AN: First floor side extension with Juliette balcony to western elevation, and roof material alteration to main house
Verandah Cottages, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SP: Demolition of existing porches, proposed central single storey porch to front
54 Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NH: Detached garage preceded by demolition of existing outbuilding
Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant, Mothers Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9TR: Internally and externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
Clarrall Cottage, Doncaster Road, Knottingley, WF11 8NY: Retrospective application for a detached new house
135 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HY: Removal of existing shed at the front of the dwelling for the relocation of existing shed from the side to the front of the dwelling
Willowdene, Rowley Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JP: Demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage to be replaced with a no.3 bed detached single storey dwelling and detached garage, including an air source heat pump (self-build)
8 The Crimbles, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3EX: Construction of extensions, including raising the height of the existing front gable and the creation of a front and rear dormer
Boat Yard Heath Wakefield WF1 5SN: Alterations and extension of existing dayroom/ablutions block to form dwelling. To be occupied in connection with previously approved change of use of land
WITHDRAWN
42 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NB: Replace the existing windows to the front of the dwelling
7 Romwood Close, Kinsley, Pontefract, WF9 5LX: Detached garage to front and widening of existing driveway
Former Parkside Hotel, Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD: Full planning application for the construction of 150 dwellings for build to rent, public open space, landscaping, new access and associated infrastructure
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
24 Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HF: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Low Farm, Hardwick Lane, West Hardwick, Wakefield, WF4 1RQ: Change of use of additional agricultural building to storage use
