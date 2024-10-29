WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals to improve fishing reservoir approved
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 14.
APPROVED
5 Rutland Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3RD: Single storey extension to rear of detached dwelling
20 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Conversion of integral garage to habitable space with one roof light
16 Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RN: Single storey extension to side of existing dormer bungalow
42 Westfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EA: Single storey front extension
7 Hill Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QD: Non-illuminated fascia sign and wall sign (retrospective)
81 Teall Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PF: Single storey side and rear extension
Royal Oak public house, 15 High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: Timber climbing frame to rear pub garden (retrospective)
9 Whitley Spring Crescent, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0RE: Two storey side extension
1 Morley Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 8RY: Single storey extension to front/side, alterations to existing windows and installation of new boundary treatment and external alterations
241 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RZ: Single storey extension to side and rear , new porch extension to front with loft conversion with dormers and roof lights to front and rear. New raised deck area to rear
Land to the south of 14 Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HF: Installation of air quality monitoring station
19A Wenthill Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LP: First floor rear and side extensions with recessed balcony to rear and front extensions
64 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JU: Single storey extension to rear
2 Dimplewells Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JU: Dormer to rear
26 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Part single storey, part first floor extension to side, external alterations to create hard standing to front
3 and 5 The Crescent, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4ND: Proposed loft conversions with rear dormers
69 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Demolition of the existing garage, and proposed side extension and internal remodelling
92 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2ND: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a four bedroom self-build dwelling and associated works and landscaping
Sheridan House, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1TD: Retention of existing car park
97 Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JP: Demolition of existing double garage and construction of self build three bedroom detached house (outline application with all matters reserved)
15 Elsicker Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TW: Two-storey extension to the side
16 Station Street, Wakefield, WF1 5AF: New dwelling and conversion of outbuilding to form accommodation
121 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Removal of the existing bungalow and single garage and construction of a two storey detached new build supplemented with shipping containers
Cold Hiendley Reservoir, Cold Hiendley, Wakefield, WF4 2DU: Improvement of car parks including installation of 1.2 metre high fences, improvement of lakeside paths and provision of fishing pegs for disabled persons
Land off Healey Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8LN: Six stables and a tack room and associated works
REFUSED
8 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PE: Removal of branches from tree that are growing into the roof of the house (refused with alternative works given)
WITHDRAWN
11 Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QE: Proposed demolition of detached garages and garden buildings to be replaced with detached bespoke one bed dwelling
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
93 Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, WF7 5JQ: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.48m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
Devona Common Road South Kirkby Pontefract WF9 3EG: Single storey extension to the rear of existing rear extension projecting 5m from existing extension (maximum total projection of 6.7m, maximum height of 4m and maximum eaves height of 3m)
Manor Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Construction of steel framed building