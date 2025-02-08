Wakefield district latest submitted planning applications

Stock image

These are the latest submitted planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, January 27.

Low Farm, Hardwick Lane, West Hardwick, Wakefield, WF4 1RQ: Change of use of additional agricultural building to storage use

104 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Conversion of first and second floors including erection of dormer extension to rear to create one bedroom flat and installation of replacement extraction flue

379 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HE: Part single and part two storey side extension to existing coach house to form annex for living accommodation and the associated enlargement of the existing parking area

35 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2QD: Single storey rear and side extension following removal of existing conservatory

36 Major Street, Wakefield, WF2 7SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 3.1m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

32 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Demolition of existing extension for construction of single storey extension to rear and detached store

6 Park Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3JP: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.05m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

37 Fair View, Pontefract, WF8 3NT: Single storey extension to side and new pitched roof over existing flat roof to rear

2A Church Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6BB: Detached domestic garage

97 Bevin Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 3ER: Single storey extension to front, first floor extension to rear

87 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Double storey side extension and ground floor rear extension

19 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AE: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions. Alterations to existing dormers and re-roofing of dwelling.

12 Hepworth Gardens, Wakefield, WF1 3FH: Single storey extension to rear

Chevet Grange, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Conversion of outbuilding to residential annex

Land at Back Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JT: Application for extension of existing stable block to form two stables and construction of equestrian storage building

3 Priory Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HX: Proposed two and single storey side and rear extensions with roof window and bifold doors to rear

14 St John's Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3SA: Single garage

20 Hall Cliffe Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DE: Two storey side extension and porch to the front

5 Durban Close, Featherstone, WF7 6NG: Single storey extension to rear

401 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Provision of one dayroom in association with existing gypsy and traveller site

3 Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2DP: Change of use from offices to a six bed HMO and single flat unit with external alterations

2 Spring Lane New Crofton Wakefield WF4 1JS: Detached garage and boundary walls and gate to front (retrospective)

Wetherby Whaler, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Installation of covered pergola with festoon lighting to part of the existing external seating area, timber cladding to the restaurant and takeaway entrances, and LED strip lighting to main gable, smoking shelter and various related alterations

3 Banbury Road, Pontefract, WF8 2UF: Construction of a single storey rear extension and garage conversion to habitable room

The Mosque, Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: of two-storey side extensions, first floor extension, single storey side and rear extensions, increase in roof height to create a mezzanine level and external alterations

67 Station Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8AY: Without planning permission, the alleged material change of use of private pool hall to private hire pool hall with small gym and sauna/spa area

38 Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DJ: Creation of new access and driveway at 38 Nostell Lane inclusive of brick piers to side, dropped kerb to front and removal of hedge to front