WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Application for ‘pond complex’ Pinderfields Hospital is approved

Here are latest planning decisions by Wakefield Council.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, November 18.

APPROVED

397 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JJ: Proposed source heat pump to the rear of the garage

Stock image

11 Windsor Road, Wakefield, WF1 2BT: Proposed detached garage to rear and open porch to front

67 Lynwood Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3QX: First floor extension to rear

32 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Demolition of existing rear extension and garage replacing with single storey extension to side and rear

10 Willow Road, Castleford, WF10 5AR: Detached garage

14 Oxford Road, St Johns, Wakefield, WF1 3LB: Single storey rear extensions and internal alterations

Sidhu House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Additional single storey extension to side added to previous approvals

3 Teall Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0PG: Single storey extension and canopy to front

19 Turton Street, Wakefield, WF1 4DR: Conversion of dwelling to two flats

5 Riverdale Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LA: Single storey extension to rear and external alterations to existing dwelling house

Castleford Academy College, Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JQ: New WC block in existing internal area, relocation, alteration and height increase of existing walls and gates (part retrospective)

13 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Single storey rear extension and construction of garage

175 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Change of use from mixed residential, swimming pool and beauty salon to mixed residential and swimming pool and alterations to parking layout and marking out of bays

Crigglestone Ind Est, High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HT: Storage of coaches and operator centre for passenger carrying vehicles (public service vehicles). Harratts Paint and Body Shop

50 Durkar Lane, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AP: Proposed loft conversion including raising of ridge and rear extension with mansard roof and formation of new vehicle exit with proposed dropped kerb

Pinderfields General Hospital, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DG: A full application for a pond complex

REFUSED

2 Garden Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7BB: Change of use - dog daycare and boarding

1 Blackwell Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4FZ: Conversion of garage to dining/habitable room

325 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2JH: Removal of front boundary wall and formation of driveway to front of dwelling

Sleep Factory Limited, St Oswalds Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JT: Storage and distribution unit to the west side of the existing factory (retrospective)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Unit 3, Mallard Industrial Park, Charles Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FH: Installation of roof mounted 105kW solar PV system comprising of 150 Canadian Solar 440w modules