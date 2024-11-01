Here are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 21.

APPROVED

18 Hartley Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4AW: Single storey extension to front

9 Southfield Fold, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LA: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new single storey extension to rear

2 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: First floor extension to rear

27 Woodleigh Crescent, Ackworth, WF7 7JG: Single storey extension to side

35A Castle Road, Wakefield, WF2 7LX: Installation of air source heat pump

16 Halton Street, Featherstone, WF7 6AE: Proposed first floor extension above existing ground floor extension

9 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Single storey extension to the front

2A Beacon View, South Kirkby, WF9 3DA: Single storey pitched roof extension to front, conversion of garage to habitable rooms, external alterations to include, patio doors, stone sills to windows, rendering and widening of driveway including extension of dropped kerb

The Smithy, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Installation of a log burner into a grade 2 listed building situated within a conservation area

Morrisons, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BL: Single-storey pod containing WeBuyAnyCar in the existing car park

13 to 15 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AD: Replacement windows doors and shutter, cladding over current render

2 Finkle Street, Woolley, Wakefield WF4 2LA: Single storey rear extension

Bardon Runtlings, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JJ: Single storey rear extension, rear dormer, rooflights to front roof pitch, removal of front porch, partial demolition of detached garage, new render finish to walls, new side door

17A Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Oak frame outbuilding

4 Calverley Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2JS: Single storey extensions to side and rear, loft conversion, ramped entrance for disabled access to the rear and level access to front and external alterations

1 The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JW: Proposed carport (including EV charging) to side of property together with refurbishment of existing elevations

Fieldhead Hospital, Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF1 3SP: Two-storey extension and internal alterations to existing Ward block, to form new 10-bedroom in patient ward. Works include new/replacement windows and doors to parts extension and maintenance/fire access route to the extension

Land adjacent to 103 Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3EQ: Proposed detached dwelling

5 Barclays Bank, Barclays Bank Plc, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Decommission of former bank to include removal of signage, ATM, internal counters and furniture and associated making good works

27 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PH: Change of use from hairdressers to hot food takeaway including extract system (retrospective)

Village Hall, Harewood Lane, Upton, WF9 1JB: Proposed single storey rear extension with multi-use room, kitchen and toilets, including raised patio area and access ramp and external alterations

10 to 10A The Arcade, Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8EA: Change of use of ground floor from sandwich bar to pizza and burger shop

REFUSED

Hawthorn House, 23B Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Retention of single storey L-shaped block building for domestic storage (retrospective)

25 Kingsley Drive, Castleford, WF10 3PS: Shed/garden bar (retrospective)

The Former Wild Lux shop, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1PU: Demolition of existing roof structure. Construction of first floor extension to accommodate a one bedroomed residential unit and retention of retail unit on ground floor. Internal and external alterations

Castlegate Stables, Castlegate, Stanley, Wakefield: Change of use of vacant land to open storage for open storage of vehicles

Holly Barn, Holly Street, Hemsworth, Pontefract WF9 4AD: Change of use from industrial workshop/storage to one-bed flat over secure parking/storage and external alterations

The Old Police Cottage, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Construction of new garage and widening of existing vehicle entrance

Low Farm, The Green, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1EF: Agricultural accommodation

WITHDRAWN

37A Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Additional storey to existing dwellinghouse

31 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 9AQ: Change of use from single dwelling house to HMO and separate two-bed dwelling, plus external alterations including demolition of single-storey rear extension, demolition of garage, and insertion of new openings

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

30 Longwall Road, Pontefract, WF8 4SW: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.85m

Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Installation of solar photovoltaic panels to roof