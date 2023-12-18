WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Environmental survey requested for 100 homes and new business at farm

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following proposals were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning November 20 and November 27.

314 Leeds Road Wakefield WF1 2HY: Change of use of bay from tyre fitting to vehicle repairs. Increase in height of tyre fitting bay and retrospective extension to this to form valet area. Retrospective consent for building to front for use as store, with cladding proposed. Use of car wash from 8.30am to 6pm (Monday to Sunday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

62 Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NH: Non-material amendment to approved application (raising of roof height to create part two storey dwelling to form four bedroom house) alterations of windows/openings to the ground floor to the front and rear elevation

Stock image

Broad Cut Farm, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3AB: Request for a scoping opinion under regulation 15 of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 in respect of a mixed use development comprising up to 100 residential dwellings with construction of employment floorspace with associated servicing and infrastructure including parking facilities, vehicle, pedestrian and cycle circulation, public open space, landscaping, ecology and noise mitigation, demolition of existing buildings and earthworks to create development platforms, drainage and means of access from the A636

Water treatment works, Clough Lane, Dewsbury, WF12 8LL: Request for a screening opinion for a solar PV array

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, WF10 5HX: Discharge of condition (locations and details of bird boxes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monarch House, George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE: Discharge of condition (radon)

Fir Tree Farm, House Hall Lane, North Elmsall, WF9 2DZ: Demolition of agricultural and equestrian buildings, cessation of caravan storage use and construction of five dwellings

Cape House, Brindley Way, Wakefield, WF2 0XQ: Non-material amendments to approved planning application (for the refurbishment and extension of office building including ancillary works and landscaping) to add two externally mounted bat boxes as opposed to one integrated bat box, make amendments to site layout plan to cover hard and soft landscaping changes to approved plan, change the roofing material and change the entrance door from revolving to slider

12 Lyndale Grove, Normanton, WF6 1PB: Single-storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EW: Conversion of existing adjoining store and addition of first floor extension (with Juliet balcony) to form two-storey side extension to dwellinghouse. Construction of front porch, external alterations to dwellinghouse, and raised decking to the rear

Crofton Academy, High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: Fell beech and acer

Sandal Grange Farm, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6NG: Application for listed building consent for demolition, alterations and extensions (retrospective)

Land adjacent to 1 Hollingthorpe Road, Hollingthorpe Road, Hall Green, Wakefield WF4 3NQ: Conditions - site investigation, finished floor slab condition, bats, remediation, radon, landscaping, materials, boundary treatment, wheel washing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 The Chestnuts, Pontefract, WF8 2QH: Beech - crown reduction 4m to height and 2.5m to all sides removing, ash - 1.5m crown reduction to all sides and top, removal of one dead

limb, sycamore - 1.5m crown reduction to all sides and top, removal of one dead limb and dead wood

1B-2A Low Gate, South Elmsall, WF9 2SG: Construction of seven advertising signs on a commercial building containing four businesses

Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Discharge of condition (verification report)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balkaer, Tom Wood Ash Lane, Upton WF9 1HB: Proposed change of use of land for the storage of recovery vehicles and car sales, the construction of a 1.8m high fence, site cabin and container units

(retrospective)

31 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7NT: Extension to rear of property to side of existing rear extension

75 Millgate, Ackworth, WF7 7PQ: Single-storey extension to rear and detached garage

39 Lower York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LJ: First-floor extension to northern section of shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Fountains Way, Wakefield, WF1 4TQ: Removal of the existing garage, new single-storey side addition, entrance canopy and replacement timber fence with brick wall to the rear boundary

Outwood Academy Hemsworth, Wakefield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4AB: Replacement of existing doorsets with new certified fire doors. Associated fire lining to compartment walls

6 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Non-material amendment pursuant to approved application, change of use of gym to self-storage facility with ancillary office space, associated roof alterations (including an increase in overall ridge height), elevational changes, landscaping and infrastructure (including new fencing) and demolition of existing ground floor extensions) to allow external alterations to the approved building

699 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HG: Unauthorised sitting of a generator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Dearden Street, Ossett, WF5 8NR:P Proposed single-storey side and rear extension, render/fair faced brickwork to all elevations of the extension, balcony above proposed single storey rear extension, car port to the side with walkable metal decking/balcony above

First and second floor offices, 2-4 Bank Street, Castleford, WF10 1HZ: Change of use of first and second floor commercial/business spaces to eight apartments

105 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DX: Change of use of ground floor from beauty salon to hot food takeaway

Plot 7C, land south of Newcold, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BU: Parking area for HGV vehicles and trailers together with welfare cabins, fencing, CCTV, brake testing area, vehicle wash – 154 spaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hollies 11-15 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RZ: Upper storey extension to existing care home

City Fields Phase 3B Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (renewables, overheating, bin storage, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging) from approved application