WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Former chip shop site could be built on by academy chain
The following were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, December 4.
10 Shelley Court, Horbury, WF4 5QD: Single-storey rear extension
32 Banks Avenue, Ackworth, WF7 7JU: Change of use of dwellinghouse to residential accommodation and care
30 Bracken Hill View, Horbury, WF4 6FD: Works to trees
18 Queen Elizabeth Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AA: Two-storey rear extension
2A Vale Crescent Knottingley WF11 8JP: Construction of 2.5-storey maisonette attached to existing apartment block. Internal and external alterations
Jaglin Court, Little Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5AW: Discharge of condition (demolition method statement)
18 Ring O' Bells Yard, Horbury, WF4 6LS: Single-storey extension to front
Altofts Hall Farm, Station Road, Altofts WF6 2NB: Demolition of existing farmhouse and associated buildings
Crossley Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF4 1BG: Change of use of land from builders yard to the storage and sale of motor vehicles including stationing of a portable office
24 Richmond Road, Upton, WF9 1HP: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.1m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
Manor Farm, Watchit Hole Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HF: Discharge of condition (external materials)
41-43 Kirkgate and 18-22 Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, WF1 1HX: Illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme
4 Acacia Walk, Castleford, WF10 3FA: Proposed dormer to rear
25 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Two-storey extension to side
12 Furness Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NH: Porch to front
Old Rectory, Cross Hill, Ackworth, WF7 7EJ: Prune beech to achieve 1m clearance from phone lines
103 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4RP: Single-storey extension to side/rear, new pitched roof to single-storey front and side wrap around, increasing width of existing drive, alterations to existing fenestration
Wdhcs, 35 Peterson Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DU: Installation of ramps and external lift to side and entrance lobby, along with installation of solar panels to the roof
19 Belmont Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2BT: Demolition of attached garage and porch to side and replace with two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to side
66 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AD: Change of use from dwellinghouse to house in multiple occupation
54 Warmfield View and Outwood Academy, Wakefield, WF1 4RG: Demolition of existing derelict chip shop and change of use of site to form landscaping for Outwood Academy. Construction of 2m high boundary treatment around new landscaping area and construction of 3m high boundary fence within school grounds
17-19 Clifton Avenue, Horbury, WF4 6JW: Installation of new roof lights, creation of vehicular access and porous driveway
New Court, Mildred Sylvester Way, Normanton, WF6 1TA: New storage unit, alteration of existing units and removal of modular buildings
65 Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2NG: Proposed triple garage to rear with hipped roof and block render
Wentbridge Hotel, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ: External alterations and change of use of existing Groomsman Lodge (to rear of main hotel) to provide two bridal suites with external patios and landscaping works to include regrading of terrain and provision of a feature garden as a link between hotel and lodge