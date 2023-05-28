News you can trust since 1852
WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Permission requested for another 5G mast

Here are the latest planning applications for all areas of the Wakefield district.
By James Carney
Published 28th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 3 min read

The following planning applications were validated by the council on the weeks beginning Monday, May 8 and Monday, May 15.

Singing Chocker, Hollywell Leisure Park, Park Road, Glasshoughton, WF10 4RS: Part externally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Two storey commercial unit

Fox and Grapes, Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LH: Siting of food truck within existing car parking area (retrospective)

179 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2AS: Single storey rear and side extension. New front gate and fence

19 Fothergill Avenue, Ackworth, WF7 7PF: First floor and single storey extensions to side and single storey extension to rear

2 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Construction of three new,single storey dwellings and associated bin-store on land to the rear of an existing, two storey dwelling house. Demolition of existing garages and outhouses to form a private access road and driveways serving the three new dwellings

16 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4NE: Rear dormer extension

Willsdene, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, WF7 7AA: Residential development for one dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling (outline application to include matters of access and layout with all other matters reserved)

9 Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, WF6 2JB: Proposed single storey rear extension (demolition of existing conservatory)

Development off Flass lane, Castleford: Discharge of condition 18 (details of double glazing and trickle vents) from approved application

47A Lidgate Crescent, Langthwaite Grange Business Park, South Kirkby, WF9 3NR: Application for a certificate of existing lawful development for an extension to front and siting of containers to rear

201 Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1BP: Discharge of condition 3 (materials and boundaries), 4 (finished floor levels), 5 (construction method statement), 6 (land stability), 7 (remediation) and 11 (wheel cleaning) from approved application

White Horse, 49 West Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1EP: Conversion of overnight accommodation building to one dwelling including alteration of opening to rear

53 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NA: Single storey rear extension with maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 4m and maximum height of eaves 2.95m

9 Avondale Street, Wakefield, WF2 8DP: Single storey rear extension with maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 4m and maximum height of eaves of 2.95m

YMCA, Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Residential development for the erection of four dwellings (outline application with all matters reserved)

62 Maple Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3QN: Proposed ground floor and first floor extensions, and garden annex

2 Gordon Avenue, Ossett, WF5 9HG: Proposed double garage and demolition of existing garage.

19 Moore Way, Castleford, WF10 1FF: Proposed rear dormer and internal alterations

Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5RX: Proposed installation of 15m high Phase 8 monopole, two ground-based equipment cabinets, one meter cabinet and ancillary development

7 Reid Park Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5PA: Render to existing house and approved extension.

25 Anston Drive, South Elmsall, WF9 2NN: Proposed single storey extension to front elevation and first floor extension to side elevation over existing ground floor extension

Wakefield Kirkgate railway station, Monk Street, Wakefield, WF1 4EL: Provision of tactile paving strips to platforms

Willowdene, Rowley Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JP: Demolition of garage and construction of single storey extension and glazed veranda to rear

