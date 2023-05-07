WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Permission sought for firearm range and 60 foot 5G mast

The applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 24 and cover all areas of the district.

Beamshaw Farm, Windhill Lane, Staincross, Barnsley: Application for a certificate of lawfulness to confirm that a mixed use equestrian livery yard, riding arena, stables, clay pigeon ground/firearm range, grazing land, agricultural uses and commercial business use including facilities for outdoor sport and recreation and a meeting place for people in the rural community as defined under The Town and Country Planning Order 1987 is lawful

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 Duke Street, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5FH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

Three Lane Ends Business Centre, Methley Road, Castleford, WF10 1PN: Discharge of condition 7 (roof dome detail) from approved application

7 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PA: First floor rear extension

99 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PB: Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Swithins Drive, Stanley, Wakefield: Discharge of condition 4 (demolition environmental management plan) for phase four only and re-discharge of condition 27 (cycle storage) from approved application

221 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JG: One digital illuminated display

Land off Sowgate Lane, Knottingley: Discharge of condition 28 (verification report) from approved application

Highway land at Beckbridge Court, Normanton, WF6 1PZ: Installation of 18m pole including antennas, ground based apparatus and ancillary development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Athold Street, Ossett, WF5 0NB: Proposed demolition of existing extension and replacement with two storey extension to rear

50 George Street, Streethouse, WF7 6DY: Installation of external wall insulation

17 Meadway, Streethouse, WF7 6DS: Installation of external wall insulation

2 Forge Hill Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8HH: Proposed bay window to front and proposed first floor extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 Southgate, Pontefract, WF8 1LN: Conversion of former play centre/cafe to form licensed bar, restaurant, function suite/entertainment centre (Retrospective)

4 Roger Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7NE: Part ground and part first floor extension to side

Oakleigh, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, WF7 7AN: Change of use of mixed use property and butchers shop to residential use only

All Saints Church, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3QE: Felling ash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchard Cottage, Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield WF4 3JE: Construction of garden room within the rear garden

233 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: Proposed conversion of existing dwelling house to two self contained flats

1 Westfield Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3RD: Discharge of conditions 3 (radon protection), 4 (bin storage) and 5 (materials) from approved application

Unit 1 Joys Hall, Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Change of use from dwellinghouses to houses in multiple occupation and installation of roof windows to front elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Silkstone Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 7EU: Single storey extension to side

43 Alden Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4JW: Proposed dropped kerb and alterations to existing boundary screening creating new access