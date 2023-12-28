WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Quarry restoration could be postponed by a decade

These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district

The following proposals were validated in the weeks beginning Monday, December 4 and Monday, December 11.

66 Haydock Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5XT: Proposed attached garage to side

7 Woollen Well Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GE: Construction of a single-storey rear extension 3m wide 3.4m in depth eaves below 3m ridge below 4m

Kirkhamgate Villas, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0GU: Variation of conditions (approved plans, EV charging, bin enclosure, coal mining remedial works and landscaping)

21 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JU: Demolition of the existing property and replacement with new family home

Chevet House, 1 Lodge Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PX: Demolition of the existing garage, two-storey side extension to side

56 Acacia Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QD: Conversion of existing garages

10A Tanshelf Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4DH: Discharge of condition (roof tiles only)

Lidl, Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8EE: Discharge of conditions (boundary treatment, cycle parking, EV charge points, external plant and wheel washing)

5 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JZ: Detached single-storey annexe building to the north of the site

Sandal Grange Farm, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6NG: Fell ash tree

3 Felkirk Drive, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PL: Single-storey rear and side extension and loft conversion with rear dormer

Wakefield Shirt Company, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield, WF1 5RQ: Full planning application for the change of use of an existing office and storage space to a retail outlet for the sale of goods sold by Double Two/Wakefield Shirt Company, plus associated internal and external alterations and designation of fifteen dedicated car park spaces within their existing hardstanding area

27 Applehaigh Lane, Notton, WF4 2NA: Proposed two-storey front extension, alteration to the fenestrations, canopy to the front, balcony to the front, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and raised patio to the rear

Cutsyke Sports and Social Club, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Discharge of condition (confirmation of land stability)

15A The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JZ: Crown reduce by 20 per cent in height oak and horse chestnut trees

48 Harrison Close, Wakefield, WF1 3FE: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling

Knottingley Quarry, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DN: Application for planning permission unde to vary conditions 2, 3, 13, 16, 17, 18, 24, 27, 33 and 34 of planning permission and remove conditions 21, 25, 28, 29 and 35 in order to extend the timescales for the mineral extraction and restoration operations at Knottingley Quarry. Proposed Variation to timescale for working and restoration states that the restoration of Knottingley Quarry shall be completed by no later than December 17, 2023 and is proposed to be extended to December 17, 2033

14 Oak Tree Meadow, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TF: Crown reduce tree height by 1-2m