WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Town centre bank to be ‘decommissioned’
The following applications were validated the weeks beginning August 28 and September 4.
City Fields Phase 3B, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (dust, noise, biodiversity, piling, wheel washing and external lighting)
2-4 Jenkin Road and 15-21 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6DN: Demolition of central two-storey workshop and storage. Conversion of extension to create five flats. Change of use of no 17-21 to one dwelling
69 Westgate End Wakefield WF2 9RL: Change of use from veterinary and existing flat to one retail unit, and two one-bed flats, a studio apartment and existing flat with extension at 1st floor
Whinney Moor Service Station, Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8RB: Retrospective application for car washing (jet washer), drying and vacuum facilities
20 Carleton Green Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NN: Single-storey extension
Land at Snowhill, Wakefield, WF1 2AW: Discharge of conditions (finished floor levels and public open space and landscaping)
2 Rigg Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7PP:Retrospective approval for demolition of garage and construction of single-storey side extension
Anglia Metal, Good Hope Close, Normanton, WF6 1TR: Internal alterations and the creation of a door and two additional windows in north east elevation
2 White Court, Crofton, WF4 1TB: Alterations to roof line to form dormer
Castleford American Autos, Methley Road, Castleford, WF10 1PA: New shop front
Land at Cliff Road Farm Feeds, Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, WF4 3HR: 25m tall lattice mast with six antennas, two transmission link dishes, seven equipment cabinets and compound fencing
Pinderfields Hospital, Aberford Road, Wakefield WF1 4DG: Single-storey ground floor extension into internal courtyard
48 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JY: Variation of condition (render the side elevations of the retrospective outbuilding)
12 Avalon Rise, South Elmsall, WF9 2WE: Detached garden room
18 Fairbrook Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PU: First-floor extension and replacement detached garage
113 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3QU: T1: Crown lift over pavement to give 2.5m clearance
52 Stockingate, South Kirkby, WF9 3RR: Two-storey extension with carport
127 Station Road, Ossett, WF5 0AE: Loft conversion including roof lights and dormer window
Stockrail House, Waggon Lane, Upton, WF9 1FE: Discharge of conditions (construction of access roads and provision of dropped kerbs)
10 Camp Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3EL: Proposed single-storey front extension
Barclays bank, 5 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AD: Decommission of former Barclays bank to include removal of signage, ATM, night safe face plate, internal counters and furniture and associated making good works
50 Smirthwaite Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PW: Conversion of dwelling to seven bed HMO
67 Weeland Road, Knottingley, West Yorkshire WF11 8BG: Extension to bungalow
Land at Unit 1A Ings Road (B&M Homestore), Wakefield, WF1 1RN: Conversion of two billboard advertising displays to one D-Poster slimline digital advertising display
7 Painthorpe Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LA: Discharge of condition (telegraph pole)
Land at Coopers Close, Hardacre Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7RA: Single-storey dwelling with integral garage
121 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Removal of the bungalow and single garage, construction of two-storey detached new build supplemented with shipping containers
Castle Gate Stables, Castlegate, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FA: Hardstanding
Land adjacent to 12 Jenkin Lane (plot 1), Horbury, WF4 6HA: Detached dwelling and garage
Land adjacent to 12 Jenkin Lane (plot 2), Horbury, WF4 6HA: Detached dwelling and garage
Cold Hiendley Reservoir Cold Hiendley Wakefield WF4 2DU: Improvement of car parks including installation of 1.2 metre fences, improvement of lakeside paths and provision of fishing pegs for disabled people
Land off Healey Road, Ossett, WF5 8LN: Six stables, tack room and equestrian use of the land
2A-4 Silcoates Street Wakefield WF2 0DU: Sub-division of cafe unit to create two separate units serving a cafe and barber shop. External alterations (retrospective)
HM Prison and Young Offender Institution, New Hall Way, Flockton: Remove cherry tree
545 Doncaster Road, Crofton, WF4 1LP: Fell horse chestnut tree
6 Millfield Cottages, Horbury, WF4 5ET: Replacement detached outbuilding (part retrospective)
60 Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9NQ: Single-storey extension with loft conversion
4 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Single-storey extension
Castlegate Stables, Castlegate, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4FA: Discharge of condition (acoustic fence details)
57-59 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 9AQ: Demolition and rebuilding of two-storey outbuilding
162 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NE: Retrospective single-storey extension
Hall Farm, 75 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HR: Demolition of outbuildings, alteration and conversion of farm buildings to form five dwellings, garage and works to improve the existing access, vehicle parking, circulation, landscaping and associated works
8A-10 King Street, Wakefield, WF1 2SQ: Change of use from hairdressers and office to two flats, partial demolition of chimney, fenestration alterations, replacement windows
9 Poplar Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9DG: Single-storey extension following the demolition of detached garage and conservatory. Secured fence and gate access to the side and two shed to the rear
18 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HZ: Removal of attached garage and gym to the front of the property, changes to front pitched roof
31 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7NT: Part two storey, part single-storey extension
81 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EB: Construction of extension to house
87 Mulberry Place, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BD: Two-storey extension
The Cottage, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RQ: Extension
50 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0PT: Demolition and removal of existing detached garage, replacement of single-storey extension and driveway/front garden improvements
635 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Single-storey extensions, changes to roof design, raising of roof height, installation of flue and installation of dormers to front and rear (including balcony at rear) to provide living accommodation at first floor level. External alterations, including application of render.Sycamore House, Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RP: New single-storey detached garage proposal