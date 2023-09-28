WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Working men’s club and city centre pub could be converted
The following applications were validated on the weeks beginning September 4 and September 11.
Ocean Drive and Cafe, 228 Bridge Road, Horbury, WF4 5PT: Dropped kerb
9 Ackton Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6AP: Demolition of conservatory, two-storey and porch extension to side and two-storey extension to rear
1 Ellis Street, Horbury, WF4 5BG: Discharge of conditions (finished floor levels, site investigations, remedial works, material, and boundary treatments)
71 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP: Discharge of conditions (foul and surface water drainage schemes, and surface water runoff details)
2 Woolgreaves Garth, Wakefield, WF2 6DY: Single-store extension, following demolition of rear extension
8 Carr Beck View, Castleford, WF10 5TJ: Two-storey extension
41 Healdfield Court, Castleford, WF10 4TU: Garage conversion into living space
34 Cleveland Grove, Wakefield, WF2 8LD: Single-storey extension
115 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AP: Single-storey extension
11 Colliers Road, Featherstone, WF7 5PG: Single-storey extension
3 Mayfield Gardens, Gawthorpe, WF5 9PW: Single-storey extension
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Park Lane, Bretton, WF4 4LG: Replacement of timber decking, new drainage and associated repairs and redecoration to Cut Bridge
95 Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BY: Partial demolition of garage and single-storey extension to side and rear of outbuilding
29 Silcoates Street, Wakefield, WF2 0DX: Detached garden room
15 Crigglestone Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GB: Window opening to the north east elevation at ground floor serving the kitchen
89 Water Lane, Middlestown, WF4 4PY: Demolition of rear porch and single-storey extension
17 Woburn Court, Ossett, WF5 8NY: Change from garage to dining room and convert half of attached garage to dining room
25 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NA: External wall insulation with render finish
Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Variation of condition (approved plans)
New Southgate Surgery, Buxton Place, Wakefield, WF1 3JQ: Extension to surgery plus internal renovations to form additional clinical space, improved staff facilities, new staff meeting room with dormer window and associated landscaping works
19 Station Road, Ossett, WF5 8AB: Change of use from public house/working men's club to Dewsbury and District Sea Cadets HQ
The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Variation to conditions (approved plans and parking layout)
32 Willow Bank Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2WQ: Single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory
49 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL: Repositioning of external flue and creation of internal food preparation area to rear (retrospective)
3-5 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1DA: First-floor extension to form function room to serve restaurant and relocation of external flue
City Fields Phase 3B, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (biodiversity retention and enhancement scheme, landscape and ecological management plan, arboricultural method and tree protection, and tree planting pits)
69 Woolley, Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Single-storey rear extension
219-221 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JG: Change of use from former public house to create two business units, external alterations to form new and enlarged openings
12 Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HJ: Display of 48 Sheet "D-Poster" Advertising Hoarding
11 Ingswell Avenue, Notton, WF4 2NG: Single storey rear extension
Town Hall, Market Place, Osset, WF5 8BE: Discharge of condition (historic glazed tiles)
12 Deneside, Ossett, WF5 8EA: Two-storey side extension
Land off Sowgate Lane, Knottingley: Discharge of condition (verification report) for plots 1-9
Manor Orchard, 4 Manor Drive, South Hiendley, S72 9DT: Removal of dead sycamore tree
23 Headingley Mews, Wakefield,WF1 3AB: Single-storey extension and first floor balcony
24 Primrose Way, Horbury, WF4 6AW: Reduce entire canopy of Swedish whitebeam tree by 30 per cent
Sheridan House, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton WF6 1TD: Installation of external plant and machinery
Woodland Road/Woodland Rise, Wakefield WF2 9DR: Fell sycamore due to armillaria presence
Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Discharge of condition (verification report for plots 20-27)
310 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DQ: Single-storey extensions
14 Hatfield View, Wakefield, WF1 3SN: Reduce ash tree crown by 2-3 metres
34 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7NB: Reduce willow tree crown to create 2 metre clearing
37 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0AU: Single-storey extension and reinstatement of customer entrance
79 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NF: Single-storey side and rear wrap around extension with canopy above the front door
55 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2QD: Two-storey extension to side and rear, single-storey rear extension, render to external walls
11 Swithenbank Street, Ossett, WF5 9RP: Extensions and alterations to existing outbuilding to form bicycle store and home office
Land to front of 6 Bretton Lane, Bretton WF4 4LA: New dwelling
1 Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9HU: Detached building to form two flats
Land off Twine Road, Lupset, Wakefield: Discharge of condition
132 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LU: Two detached dwellings with new vehicular access to Lumley Gardens
26 Edward Street, Normanton, WF6 2QU: First-floor extension supported on structural columns
31 Wolfenden Way, Wakefield, WF1 3FA: Proposed first floor and part ground floor extensions
12 Millcroft Rise, Lofthouse, WF3 3TL: Proposed 2m fence to rear
Snydale Care Home, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract WF7 6HD: Extension to care home and creation of additional car parking spaces
Esseco UK Limited, Calder Vale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PH: Replacement of a sulphur furnace with a larger unit, including a waste heat recovery system and a new support structure in lieu of the existing frame and canopy, and partial removal of an adjacent centrifuge housing. Installation of an additional Sodium Allyl Sulphonate (SAS) reactor vessel in a fallow bay of the neighbouring SAS reactor building
81 Queens Drive, Ossett, WF5 0NE: Dropped kerb and parking area to front of property
8 Lancelot Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2WD: Garden room/store (retrospective)
133 Cliff Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EL: Variation of conditions (approved plans, materials, surfacing, landscaping)
Church of St Michael, Carleton Road, Pontefract WF8 3RL: Ground floor rear extension
18 St Johns Croft, Wakefield, WF1 2RQ: Two-storey side and rear extension and canopy to front
5 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HU: Internally illuminated signage scheme