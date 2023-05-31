WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Care home to be pulled down
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 15.
6 Aketon Croft, Castleford, WF10 5LQ: Garage conversion
Ricmar, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BX: Application for non material amendments to approved application. Changes include the removal of the existing living room window and replacement with bifold doors
Land off Flass Lane, Glasshoughton, Castleford: Non-material change to approved application comprising variation of condition 7 and amendment of site levels
Land south of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW: Demolition of existing building to construct new 66-bed care home for older people, with associated access, parking and landscaping
19 Woodhouse Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NH: Single storey extensions to front and rear
2A Chancery Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9QN: Fell horse chestnut
14 Newstead Avenue Wakefield WF1 2PG: Demolition of existing conservatory and garden buildings for a replacement two-storey side extension and detached, single storey garage
24 Denton Gardens, Ackworth, WF7 7PA: Beech - entire canopy by 2m, and fell pine
43A High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NG: Part conversion of existing integral garage and access ramp to rear and side
Asda Superstore, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ: Discharge of condition 3 (CMS) from approved application
6 Bank Street, Castleford, WF10 1HZ: Conversion of existing loft and installation of staircase and roof lights to form one apartment
132 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NE: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension
37 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Proposed front porch
2 Manor Avenue, Ossett: WF5 0LY: Single storey front extension
12 Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1RZ: Single storey extension to side/rear
Flats 9, 10, 11 And 12 Old Mount Farm Woolley Wakefield WF4 2LD: Replacement of single-glazed windows to the entirety of the property. Windows to be replaced with wooden heritage double glazed windows
8 Woodhall Drive, Ackworth, WF7 7JQ: Single storey extension to rear with decking area. Demolition of existing conservatory
22 St John's Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3SA: Demolition of existing garage/store. Single storey extension to rear and two storey extension to side
135 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0ED: Front dormers and loft conversion
Fence forming boundary Between A642 Northfield Lane and M1 motorway embankment, immediately to the west of the M1: Replacement of existing wooden boundary fence with 1.8m high steel palisade fence on the same alignment and installation of 1.8m high steel palisade gate. Motorway overbridge
28-32 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Change of use of second floor room to form three residential flats, external alterations including the installation of external door to form bin store on ground floor
14 Hatfeild Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LS:
Conversion of property to four individual units including alterations to openings on the rear elevation
2 Regent Street, South Hiendley, Barnsley S72 9AZ: Reduction in height of boundary fence from 1800mm to 1500mm, all materials to be kept the same this is form of a compromise agreed senior planning enforcement and compliance officer
Unit 11, Albert Drive, Ossett, WF5 9TG: Solar panels