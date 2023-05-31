The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, May 15.

6 Aketon Croft, Castleford, WF10 5LQ: Garage conversion

Ricmar, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BX: Application for non material amendments to approved application. Changes include the removal of the existing living room window and replacement with bifold doors

Land off Flass Lane, Glasshoughton, Castleford: Non-material change to approved application comprising variation of condition 7 and amendment of site levels

Land south of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW: Demolition of existing building to construct new 66-bed care home for older people, with associated access, parking and landscaping

19 Woodhouse Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NH: Single storey extensions to front and rear

2A Chancery Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9QN: Fell horse chestnut

14 Newstead Avenue Wakefield WF1 2PG: Demolition of existing conservatory and garden buildings for a replacement two-storey side extension and detached, single storey garage

24 Denton Gardens, Ackworth, WF7 7PA: Beech - entire canopy by 2m, and fell pine

43A High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NG: Part conversion of existing integral garage and access ramp to rear and side

Asda Superstore, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ: Discharge of condition 3 (CMS) from approved application

6 Bank Street, Castleford, WF10 1HZ: Conversion of existing loft and installation of staircase and roof lights to form one apartment

132 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NE: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension

37 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Proposed front porch

2 Manor Avenue, Ossett: WF5 0LY: Single storey front extension

12 Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1RZ: Single storey extension to side/rear

Flats 9, 10, 11 And 12 Old Mount Farm Woolley Wakefield WF4 2LD: Replacement of single-glazed windows to the entirety of the property. Windows to be replaced with wooden heritage double glazed windows

8 Woodhall Drive, Ackworth, WF7 7JQ: Single storey extension to rear with decking area. Demolition of existing conservatory

22 St John's Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3SA: Demolition of existing garage/store. Single storey extension to rear and two storey extension to side

135 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0ED: Front dormers and loft conversion

Fence forming boundary Between A642 Northfield Lane and M1 motorway embankment, immediately to the west of the M1: Replacement of existing wooden boundary fence with 1.8m high steel palisade fence on the same alignment and installation of 1.8m high steel palisade gate. Motorway overbridge

28-32 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Change of use of second floor room to form three residential flats, external alterations including the installation of external door to form bin store on ground floor

14 Hatfeild Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LS:

Conversion of property to four individual units including alterations to openings on the rear elevation

2 Regent Street, South Hiendley, Barnsley S72 9AZ: Reduction in height of boundary fence from 1800mm to 1500mm, all materials to be kept the same this is form of a compromise agreed senior planning enforcement and compliance officer