Wakefield district planning submitted applications: Proposals revealed for former bank and new mural

Here are the latest submitted planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were submitted to Wakefield Council the weeks beginning August 19 and August 26.

16 Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett, WF5 8RN: Single storey extension to side of existing dormer bungalow

20 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Conversion of integral garage to habitable space with one roof light

Caldervale Sewage Works, Calder Vale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PJ: Full retrospective planning application for the construction of a ferric dosing kiosk

Icon Office Design Limited, Junction Close, Featherstone, WF7 6ER: Fascia signage to existing signage area on main entrance elevation and stand alone sign at site entrance and change of use from former industrial warehouse unit with offices to form a new laboratory testing centre with external plan, external storage units, and exterior alterations

13 to 15 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AD: Replacement windows doors and shutter, clad over current render

98 Hazel Road, Knottingley, WF11 0LR: Change of Use from terraced three bedroom house to two self contained flats

127 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Addition to existing single storey rear extension

202 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NW: Replacement of the original roof plus conversion of existing flat-roof dormer window to a hipped roof to match.

19 Holgate Road, Pontefract, WF8 4ND: Removal of existing porch and construction of single storey extension to front and alterations to windows and doors to rear

12 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, WF4 6BW: Part conversion of existing domestic garage to habitable space

8 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PE: Removal of branches from tree that are growing into the roof of the house

532 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2DX: Single storey rear extension

6 to 8 Bond Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 2HW: Painting of mural on gable end

25 Kingsley Drive, Castleford, WF10 3PS: Shed/garden bar (retrospective)

United Cooperative Food Market, Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9DB: Proposal for the installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations and ancillary equipment within the car park of Co-Op Food. Four existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, including one fully accessible bay

Land to the south of 14 Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HF: Installation of air quality monitoring station

Land west of Wakefield Road, Normanton (HS37): Residential development (up to 331 dwellings) with communal public open space, associated landscaping and infrastructure works

64 The Balk, Walton Wakefield, WF2 6JU: Single storey extension to rear (part retrospective)

35A Castle Road, Wakefield, WF2 7LX: Installation of air source heat pump

16 Halton Street, Featherstone, WF7 6AE: Proposed first floor extension above existing ground floor extension

Land at Ryhill Green, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PR: Application for commercial use (livery) of existing equestrian site with some external storage (vehicle, horsebox and hay)

Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7AH: Installation of a package sewage treatment plant

2 Beacon View, South Kirkby, WF9 3DA: Single storey pitched roof extension to front, conversion of garage to habitable rooms, external alterations to include, patio doors, stone sills to windows, rendering and widening of driveway

42 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Detached outbuilding to front

The Smithy Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Installation of a log burner into a grade 2 listed building situated within a conservation area

Morrisons Supermarket, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BL: Single-storey pod containing WeBuyAnyCar in the existing car park

49 Ravensmead, Featherstone, WF7 5AQ: Extension of dormer to rear, single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

7 Hill Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QD: Non-illuminated fascia sign and wall sign (retrospective)

Lyndhurst Warehouse Dale Street Ossett Wakefield WF5 9HJ: Change of use from warehouse to first floor office space with internal ground floor parking and storage and associated external alterations to building including raising roof height, alterations to principal elevation and installation of solar panels to roof

5 Fitzgerald Close, Castleford, WF10 3PU: Proposed outbuilding to rear garden

Barclays Bank Plc, Bank Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JX: Change of use of former bank, store and first floor residential flat to gymnasium with associated physiotherapy centre, and render finish to all elevations

36 Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PU: Conservatory to rear

Willow Bank Farm, Causeway Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HD: First floor extension to south elevation and new dormer to west elevation. Conversion of existing garage to habitable space

5 Strands Court, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4JB: Conversion of existing barn/workshop into a single self-build dwelling along with associated works

24 Churwell Close, Castleford, WF10 5AD: Detached outbuilding and partial change of use of dwelling to childminding business