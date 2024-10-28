WAKEFIELD DISTRICT SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Plan submitted to demolish city centre buildings for new square

The latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, October 14.

64 to 66 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TU: Installation of new shop front and new extraction flue to rear

19 Drawbridge Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2YP: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.99m

56 Eastdown, Castleford, WF10 4SG: Single storey extension to the rear of the existing rear extension giving a total projection of 5.5m maximum height of 3.5m and an eaves height of 2.4m

112A Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5DU: Proposed two storey side extension

Refresco Drinks UK Limited, Bondgate, Pontefract, WF8 2LH: Replacement and relocation of two nitrogen storage tanks onto a new concrete plinth, to the rear of the existing building

Unit 20, Langthwaite Road, Langthwaite Grange Ind Est, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Proposed car park extension

2 Pendragon Place, South Elmsall, WF9 2WH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6.5m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

3 Hill Top Court, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QA: Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormers

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

13 Beckley Road, Wakefield, WF2 9QB: Proposed demolition of store and construction of two storey side extension and porch

Grange Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Agricultural building

11 Poplar Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3QF: Single storey rear and side extension with single storey detached garage

Former Ferrybridge C Power Station, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley: EIA Scoping Opinion Consultation for the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), development of a generating station of up to 1.2GW output capacity designed to run on 100 per cent hydrogen and able to run on 100 per cent natural gas and associated infrastructure

1 to 11 Northgate Wakefield WF1 1HE: Demolition of two commercial blocks and removal of one tree for the delivery of a new city square and associated works including the resurfacing of Bread Street, new public realm, street furniture, a consolidated refuse facility, substation, landscaping, planting and creation of events space

23 Parklands, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JY: Single storey side extension

293A Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EE: Raising roof height for associated loft conversion and dormers to dwellinghouse with single storey extension to the front. Raising of detached garage roof to create first floor loft space

24 Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Demolition of rear conservatory, replacing with a single storey rear extension, side garage conversion with single storey infill extension to front and single storey extension to side

Grosvenor House, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: Retrospective application for the installation of a rooftop terrace

Hemsworth Fireplace, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4LP: Change of use to a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway with external alterations, including installation of extract system

56 to 60 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Replace existing ATM surrounds with bespoke new surround

89 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AB: Alterations and extensions to existing house. Boundary walls and screen fencing

5 Greenwood Way, Wakefield, WF3 4LJ: Conversion of integral garage to living space

35 Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2QB: Change of use from commercial (sandwich shop) back to domestic (house). No building work needs to be done

Land off Bondgate (South), Pontefract: Construction of a new detached dwelling

Land off Bondgate (North), Pontefract: Creation of new access to include dropped kerb and erection of access gate