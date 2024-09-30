Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Pub could be demolished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has received the following planning applications.

The proposals were validated the week beginning Monday, September 16.

Land within Aire Street Car Park, Aire Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Application for the construction of a single storey temporary building to be used as a tiling showroom with external compound to be used for a period of four years

9 Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0UU: Reduce limb by 2m and remove deadwood

Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Installation of solar photovoltaic panels to roof

Crimea Tavern, Savile Road, Castleford, WF10 1PB: Demolition of vacant public house and associated outbuildings with site clearance

14 Willow Mount, Wakefield, WF2 9TF: Single storey extension to rear

28 Carr Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HJ: Fell horse chestnut

7 Newton Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PX: Replacement detached garage to rear garden

34 King Street, Normanton, WF6 1EW: Facilitate one off road car parking space for resident

3 Lamprey Gardens, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7FD: Single storey extension to side and rear, porch to front and habitable room in loft space

37 Highfield Crescent, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RA: Raising of roof height by 1m for associated loft conversion

3 Addingford Lane, Horbury, WF4 5BL: Construction of an additional storey to the original footprint of the existing building

33 Newton Drive, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HZ: Proposed fence 2.2m high (part retrospective)

Land at Holme Farm, Carleton, Pontefract: Residential development (up to 215 dwellings) with communal public space, associated landscaping and infrastructure works

The Granary, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EG: Single storey extension to the northern elevation

Units 80 to 104 Ridings Shopping Centre, Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TB: External alterations to the ground and first floors of the Kirkgate facing facade of the Ridings Shopping Centre, units numbering 80-104. Changes being the standardisation and replacement of ground floor commercial doors and windows, first floor windows, overcladding of existing canopy and first floor concrete and tiled panels, and standardisation of signage areas

Devona Common Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3EG: Single storey extension to the rear of existing rear extension projecting 5m from existing extension (Maximum total projection of 6.7m, Maximum height of 4m and maximum eaves height of 3m)

Bullcliff Farm Cottage, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Conversion of the existing garage and the addition of a cedar-clad addition to replace the existing gazebo to form an annex to the main dwelling house

137 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4EZ: Dormer windows to each pitch, porch to front and full rendering (retrospective)

Former Ferrybridge Power Station, Stranglands Lane, Ferrybridge, WF11 8DX: Proposed substation compound including transformers, switch house, generator and associated fencing

Gardiner Colours, Ripley Drive, Normanton, WF6 1QT: Proposed refurbishment of offices, including re-cladding, insertion of roof lights, car park extension and new dropped kerb

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, Wakefield, WF4 2DU: Use of land as domestic garden land for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse known as Croftfield House

Manor Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Steel framed building

Land off Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley: Creation of new access

Pear Tree Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Barn conversion to dwelling and formation of new vehicular access

Caravan, Royd Moor Dairy Farm, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 1BA: Replacement dwelling