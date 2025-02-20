A space hosting events, street food, studios and more is opening this week in the heart of Wakefield city centre.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Exchange, the city’s former market hall, is set to open to the public for the Rhubarb Festival tomorrow (Friday, February 21) with a market, live music, activities and more.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re really pleased that WX is opening to the public very soon and I’m urging everyone to go check it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WX is right in the heart of our city, right next to the bus station and just minutes’ walk from the city’s rail stations.

Inside Wakefield Exchange

“Not only will it provide an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, but it also has spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“It will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.”

As well as creating jobs in the food and drink sector, there will also be spaces on offer to small and medium-sized digital and creative businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said tenants, local residents and the wider economy will benefit from a programme of skills development, training and business support opportunities.

Open seven days a week, the building will be home to five street food vendors and a bar.

It will allow visitors to enjoy a casual dining experience throughout the day and into the evening.

WX will officially open on February 21 with a full weekend of Rhubarb Festival activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s food and drink market will extend along Union Street and under the canopy, where there will be even more rhubarb-themed treats and live music.

Head inside for some family craft activity and warm-up with a hot drink and experience Sentinel, by Studio Vertigo, a light artwork based on the district’s mining heritage.

Visitors can sign up for a newsletter for events and openings at Wakefield Exchange at www.wxwakefield.co.uk.

Wakefield Exchange was funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, through the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England, and by Wakefield Council.