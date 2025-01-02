Wakefield HMO plan refused over concerns there are too many of them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for a seven-bedroom house in multiple occupancy in Wakefield has been refused over concerns there are too many of them in the area.

The application is for a three storey, end of terrace house to the southwest side of Smirthwaite Street in College Grove.

Residents raised concerns there could be issues with noise, late night parties, shouting, fly tipping from rental properties in the area.

Some said there were already problems with crimes with crime in the area.

Smirthwaite Street, Wakefield. Picture by Google

Recommending the application for refusal, a Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and whilst it has been concluded that the scheme would be acceptable having regards to design, residential amenity, land contamination, flood risk and drainage and ecology matters, the introduction of HMO accommodation is considered to be unacceptable as it would lead to an increase in over-concentration of HMOs in the local area.

"Furthermore, insufficient evidence has been provided to clearly demonstrate that there is no market for a single family dwelling, and insufficient drawings have been provided in order for an assessment to be carried out on highways and public safety.”

One comment, objecting to the plan said: “There is a permanent, friendly and active community in the area, with lots of families, that is being overwhelmed and undermined by WMDC granting permission for and increasing number of HMOs adding to the number of rented properties.

Another said there had been an “ongoing cumulative adverse effect of HMO properties on the College Grove area”.