These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The following plans were submitted to Wakefield Council on the weeks beginning October 16 and October 23.

57 Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Single-storey rear extension

17 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HS: Discharge of conditions

1 Westlea, Ackworth, WF7 7RQ: Proposed single-storey rear extension

Side of 2 Lowfield Road, Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HT: Proposed side pod extension to existing telecommunications cabinet (retrospective)

Toorak Lodge, Button Park, Pontefract, WF8 4HT: Fell sycamore

41 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PB: Detached outbuilding to rear

Annexe, 14 Farnham Way, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SW: Continued use of residential annexe as a separate dwelling, in breach of condition of application

2 Howcroft Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6TW: Removal of trees branches on Carr Lane overhanging property boundary

4A Applehaigh Lane, Notton, Wakefield WF4 2NA: Demolition of dwelling and construction of detached dwelling

Anglia Metal, Good Hope Close, Normanton, WF6 1TR: Internal reconfiguration of unit, including formation of new showroom, with new openings to north east elevation

McDonalds Restaurant Dewsbury Road, Wakefield WF2 9BL: Changes to elevations to include extensions, incorporating a new entrance lobby with sliding door, new access door, replacement glazing and update drive-thru

Horseshoe Cottage, 70-72 Slack Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SW: Retrospective replacement of failed window mullion and associated repairs to stone pillar

37 New Road, Horbury, WF4 5LS: Single-storey rear extension

79 Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0EJ: Decking to rear garden (retrospective)

4 Carleton Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3RH: Single-storey side extension

12 Millcroft Rise Lofthouse Wakefield WF3 3TL: Rear boundary fence

60 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DB: Installation of shopfront security shutter and new signage

Samarkand, 4 Wentbridge Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EH: Demolition of flat roof sections of house and conservatory elements. Single-storey side and rear extensions containing new kitchen and seating areas

1 Redhill Mount, Castleford, WF10 3AE: Discharge of condition (external materials)

1 Camp Mount, Pontefract, WF8 4BY: Single-storey side extension

Land adjacent to 103 Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood: WF1 3EQ: Detached dwelling

41 Palesides Avenue, Ossett, WF5 9NL: Retrospective application for use of existing habitable room within dwelling for salon business

A639 Corridor Leeds to Pontefract: Series of improvements to co-ordinated walking, cycling and bus prioritisation within the scheme boundary

217 Church Road, Normanton, WF6 2QX: First floor extension to rear, dormer to front

51 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 5LN: Fell oak tree

Timothy Croft Cottage, Spa Lane, Ossett, WF5 0HN: Use of annex as a separate dwellinghouse in breach of occupancy condition of planning permission

2A Hodgson Street, Wakefield, WF1 2QZ: First floor front extension, single-storey side, and roof alterations

Riverside Filling Station, Lock Lane, Castleford, WF10 2JU: Creation of charging zone, EV chargers, canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works

37 Mount Avenue, Hemsworth, WF9 4QE: Single-storey extension to rear with raised balcony

Tagore, 15 Beastfair, Pontefract, WF8 1AL: Change of use of vacant restaurant to four flats and associated alterations

Chevet Levels Farm, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Agricultural grain store

5 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF: Crown thin beech tree

62A Lee Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EQ: Single-storey rear extension

24 Scawthorpe Close, Pontefract, WF8 2HT: Two-storey extension to side

28A Cherry Tree Road, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6LJ: Conversion of existing carport into a utility

Former Prince of Wales Colliery (spoil tip site), De Lacy Way, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Discharge of condition (land drainage scheme)

137 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AU: Single-storey extension to rear

27A Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Change of use to land containing existing stable block incorporate into residential curtilage and associated alterations to stable to form ancillary outbuilding

22 Harrison Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NE: Rear garden room extension and associated alterations

57 Park Square, Ossett, WF5 0JU: Single-storey side extension with wrap around canopy onto front elevation

Nevisons Leap, Ferrybridge Road, Pontefract, WF8 2PG: Change of use from public house with first floor flat to three retail units with three first floor flats

2 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Enlargement to existing rear dormer and new dormer to front (retrospective)

HM Prison Wakefield, 5 Love Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9AG: Minor external works to improve fire safety

Land adjacent to 134 Holmfield Close, Pontefract, WF8 2ND: Detached dwelling

89 Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2EQ: Demolition of gym building and construction of 2.5 storey detached building to create six apartments

37 Tenterfield Road, Ossett, WF5 0RU: Dormer conversion

A636 Denby Dale Road central reservation, Wakefield, WF2 7BH: Two non-illuminated signs

A636 Charlesworth Way central reservation, Wakefiel,d WF2 9SE: Non-illuminated signage scheme

Union Street/Lower Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1XU: Two non-illuminated signs to traffic island

A650 central reservation, Wakefield, WF1 2FL: Two non-illuminated signs

Ings Road grass verge adjacent to traffic lights, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Non-illuminated sign

Wyncliffe, 63 Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW: Boundary fence (retrospective)

Niche Autos Ltd, Commercial Centre, Riverside Business Park, Wakefield WF1 5DJ: MOT inspection facility

40 Mayors Walk Pontefract WF8 2RR: Variation of condition (obscure glazing/non openable windows)

Grove Hall Farm Great North Road Knottingley WF11 0AD: Conversion of agricultural barns to dwellinghouses under permitted development rights to create five two bedroom, three-person dwellings with allocated parking spaces and external amenity space

Land at Castlegate, Stanley, Wakefield: Removal of condition (restricting use of touring caravans for living accommodation)

Gladwyn, 77 Cow Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HF: Construction of new boundary fence to be positioned above existing wall to front of property. Combined total height of 2m, includes new access gates