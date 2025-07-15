More than 40 people have objected to a bid to convert the ground floor of a former Wakefield pub into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Residents opposed to the plan to turn the old Graziers building into a house share for five people said they feared it would add to anti-social behaviour problems in the area.

Others said it could deter new businesses from coming to the area and have a negative impact on regeneration projects.

The building, on Market Street in the city centre, closed as a pub around a decade ago before being occupied by property firm Bridge-It Housing Ltd.

Wakefield Council approved an application to convert the upper floor into offices in 2017.

A further application was submitted by the company last month for a change of use of the ground floor to allow it to become a HMO.

A statement submitted on behalf of Bridge-It Housing said the building “is currently a redundant office” as the occupiers had moved to new premises on nearby South Parade.

The report said: “Due to outgrowing office needs locally, the current owners have moved offices in Wakefield and wish to convert the ground floor to a five-bedroom HMO.

“The owners are Bridge-It Housing Ltd, a registered charity, and provide various types of housing throughout Yorkshire and Lancashire.”

The document said a change of the ground floor layout would be required for the development to go ahead but no alterations to the building were proposed.

It added: “The site is in the city centre and is therefore in a sustainable location providing affordable housing for people who do not have cars and can utilise city amenities.”

A total of 45 objections have been lodged with the council since the proposal was submitted on June 20.

No comments of support have so far been received by the authority.

One objector said: “While housing is undeniably important, the concentration of HMOs in this area raises significant concerns for the long-term health, stability, and identity of Wakefield as a community.

“HMOs often result in a transient population with limited ties to the local area.

“This undermines community spirit, weakens neighbourhood engagement, and can contribute to a decline in civic pride.

“Wakefield’s local infrastructure, particularly waste management, parking, and public services, is not equipped to handle the higher density of population that HMOs typically bring.

“This can lead to increased strain and reduced quality of life for existing residents.”

“Wakefield has a unique identity shaped by its mix of historical charm, independent businesses, and creative spaces.

“An influx of high-density, short-term housing risks diluting this character and replacing it with poorly integrated developments.”

A second objector commented: “Areas beyond Trinity (shopping centre) appear neglected and are in urgent need of thoughtful regeneration.

“The continued increase in HMOs only contributes to the area’s decline, exacerbating issues of neglect and instability.

“As someone who works in the city centre, I often find myself confined to my place of work due to safety concerns and a lack of meaningful amenities or attractions.”

A third objection stated: “I have lived in Wakefield all my life and I am sad to see how it has become. Don’t let it get any worse."