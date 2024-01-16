WAKEFIELD PLANNING: The latest applications submitted to Wakefield Council include full scheme for 78 new homes
The following were validated the weeks beginning Monday, January 1 and Monday, January 8.
39 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4JW: Two-storey rear and side extensions with a rear balcony and a front porch enclosure. Modifications to front wall and access
46 Camden Road, Castleford, WF10 3LY: Single-storey extension to rear with a height of 2.3m
Land on southwest side of Walton Lane, Wakefield WF2 6JR: Secure facility for storage of grain and equipment
11 Old Hall Courtyard, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Demolition of conservatory and construction of replacement single-storey extension
12 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Two-storey side extension, first floor side extension, garage conversion, whole house render, demolition of existing outbuilding
Land at Park Dale Lane, Fryston, Castleford: Full application for 78 affordable dwellings and associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping
Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Discharge of conditions (finished floor levels, wheel wash, materials, boundary treatments, radon)
75 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Single-storey rear extension with dormer to the southern roof slope
65 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Discharge of condition (radon)
3 Heald Street, Castleford, WF10 4LS: Rear extension
Land at Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5ER: Discharge of conditions (remediation, CEMP, temporary surface water drainage, foul and surface water drainage, materials, renewable energy, replacement barriers, road completion plan, flood route, wheel cleaning)
7 Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6EY: Enforcement appeal - unauthorised engineering works and boundary wall
Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford: Discharge of condition (travel plan)
22 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Fell three silver birch, fell two pine, fell one cherry
8 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Porch canopy, conservatory demolition and single-storey rear extension
2 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single-storey extension to side and rear
19 Manor Close, Notton, WF4 2NH: Single-storey rear and side extension, demolition of existing garage and construction of new larger garage
4 Chambers Close, Castleford, WF10 5YE: Extension to existing garage
14 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GA: Fell 50 per cent of establishing woodland trees, remove large branch section from one mature tree
12 Bannockburn Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SQ: First floor extension to side and single-storey extension to rear, render to front and side elevations
3 Walker Lane, Horbury, WF4 5AJ: Side extension to the existing garage
2 Southdale Road, Ossett, WF5 8AZ: Two-storey side extension to side and loft conversion
1 Ibbotson Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BH: Prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service to dwellinghouse
192 Spittal Hardwick Lane Pontefract WF8 1RZ: Single-storey rear extensions and new render to existing and proposed walls,and insertion of windows into north west (side) elevations at ground floor
81 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HJ: Installation of dormers to rear and velux windows to front to create additional living accommodation
31 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LY: Demolition of existing extension to rear and replace with single-storey extension and changes to existing openings to side and rear of existing dwelling