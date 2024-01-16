WAKEFIELD PLANNING: The latest applications submitted to Wakefield Council include full scheme for 78 new homes

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the weeks beginning Monday, January 1 and Monday, January 8.

39 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4JW: Two-storey rear and side extensions with a rear balcony and a front porch enclosure. Modifications to front wall and access

46 Camden Road, Castleford, WF10 3LY: Single-storey extension to rear with a height of 2.3m

Land on southwest side of Walton Lane, Wakefield WF2 6JR: Secure facility for storage of grain and equipment

11 Old Hall Courtyard, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Demolition of conservatory and construction of replacement single-storey extension

12 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Two-storey side extension, first floor side extension, garage conversion, whole house render, demolition of existing outbuilding

Land at Park Dale Lane, Fryston, Castleford: Full application for 78 affordable dwellings and associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping

Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: Discharge of conditions (finished floor levels, wheel wash, materials, boundary treatments, radon)

75 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Single-storey rear extension with dormer to the southern roof slope

65 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Discharge of condition (radon)

3 Heald Street, Castleford, WF10 4LS: Rear extension

Land at Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5ER: Discharge of conditions (remediation, CEMP, temporary surface water drainage, foul and surface water drainage, materials, renewable energy, replacement barriers, road completion plan, flood route, wheel cleaning)

7 Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6EY: Enforcement appeal - unauthorised engineering works and boundary wall

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford: Discharge of condition (travel plan)

22 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Fell three silver birch, fell two pine, fell one cherry

8 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Porch canopy, conservatory demolition and single-storey rear extension

2 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single-storey extension to side and rear

19 Manor Close, Notton, WF4 2NH: Single-storey rear and side extension, demolition of existing garage and construction of new larger garage

4 Chambers Close, Castleford, WF10 5YE: Extension to existing garage

14 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GA: Fell 50 per cent of establishing woodland trees, remove large branch section from one mature tree

12 Bannockburn Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SQ: First floor extension to side and single-storey extension to rear, render to front and side elevations

3 Walker Lane, Horbury, WF4 5AJ: Side extension to the existing garage

2 Southdale Road, Ossett, WF5 8AZ: Two-storey side extension to side and loft conversion

1 Ibbotson Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BH: Prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service to dwellinghouse

192 Spittal Hardwick Lane Pontefract WF8 1RZ: Single-storey rear extensions and new render to existing and proposed walls,and insertion of windows into north west (side) elevations at ground floor

81 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HJ: Installation of dormers to rear and velux windows to front to create additional living accommodation