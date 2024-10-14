WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Application made for microbrewery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, September 30.

65 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3EZ: Infill dwelling to create continuous terrace

29 Farriers Place, Castleford, WF10 3TH: Single storey extension to side

37A Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Additional storey to existing dwellinghouse

157 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield WF2 0SP: Single storey rear extension with external terrace area, side dormer to roof, alterations to door/window opening at ground floor level

11 Windsor Road, Wakefield, WF1 2BT: Proposed detached garage to rear and open porch to front

18 Westfield Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 0JH: Installation of air source heat pump

67 Lynwood Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3QX: First floor extension to rear

Harratts (Pontefract) Ltd, Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 4DB: Conversion of the former garage building into a mixed use retail led development, with a drive through coffee shop or hot food take away with associated access, parking, landscaping and ancillary structures.

5 Avondale Drive, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QY: Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new vehicle hardstanding to front of property with widening of existing dropped kerb, widened dropped kerb to existing vehicle parking area, new walls, fences and gate to garden area

10 Willow Road, Castleford, WF10 5AR: Detached garage

32 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Demolition of existing rear extension and garage replacing with single storey extension to side and rear

Cavewell House, Manor Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LJ: First floor infill extension to east/north elevation

Land at Savile Road Bridge St and Aire St, Castleford: Demolition of existing vacant buildings and creation of public realm with other ancillary infrastructure improvements to include rebuilding of flood defences, pedestrian footways and cycleways across Castleford Riverside

28 Elmwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JJ: Single storey extension to rear

40 Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, WF7 5DT: Part single, part two storey rear extension

3 Clarke Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1DZ: Part two, part single storey side extension

Moto Hospitality Southbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Construction of a drive-thru restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works

Event Centre, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AD: Change of use for installation of a microbrewery (10bbl brew house) including cool room

1 Kingsley Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LA: Removal of porch and single storey extension to rear, proposed two storey extension to rear

West Park Homes (site office), Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Extension of existing touring caravan park to accommodate an additional five caravans (increasing from max capacity of 15 to a max capacity of 20)

5 Greenwood Way, Wakefield: Conversion of integral garage to living space

135 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HY: Construction of replacement detached shed to side (retrospective)

1 Blackwell Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4FZ: Conversion of garage to dining/habitable room

The Granary, Hundhill Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DZ: Proposed link extension

Land to side/rear of 60 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Pitched roof to an existing flat roof garage, replacement garage door and new opening to front elevation