WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Application made for microbrewery
The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, September 30.
65 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3EZ: Infill dwelling to create continuous terrace
29 Farriers Place, Castleford, WF10 3TH: Single storey extension to side
37A Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Additional storey to existing dwellinghouse
157 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield WF2 0SP: Single storey rear extension with external terrace area, side dormer to roof, alterations to door/window opening at ground floor level
11 Windsor Road, Wakefield, WF1 2BT: Proposed detached garage to rear and open porch to front
18 Westfield Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 0JH: Installation of air source heat pump
67 Lynwood Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3QX: First floor extension to rear
Harratts (Pontefract) Ltd, Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 4DB: Conversion of the former garage building into a mixed use retail led development, with a drive through coffee shop or hot food take away with associated access, parking, landscaping and ancillary structures.
5 Avondale Drive, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QY: Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new vehicle hardstanding to front of property with widening of existing dropped kerb, widened dropped kerb to existing vehicle parking area, new walls, fences and gate to garden area
10 Willow Road, Castleford, WF10 5AR: Detached garage
32 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Demolition of existing rear extension and garage replacing with single storey extension to side and rear
Cavewell House, Manor Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LJ: First floor infill extension to east/north elevation
Land at Savile Road Bridge St and Aire St, Castleford: Demolition of existing vacant buildings and creation of public realm with other ancillary infrastructure improvements to include rebuilding of flood defences, pedestrian footways and cycleways across Castleford Riverside
28 Elmwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JJ: Single storey extension to rear
40 Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, WF7 5DT: Part single, part two storey rear extension
3 Clarke Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1DZ: Part two, part single storey side extension
Moto Hospitality Southbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Construction of a drive-thru restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works
Event Centre, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AD: Change of use for installation of a microbrewery (10bbl brew house) including cool room
1 Kingsley Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LA: Removal of porch and single storey extension to rear, proposed two storey extension to rear
West Park Homes (site office), Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Extension of existing touring caravan park to accommodate an additional five caravans (increasing from max capacity of 15 to a max capacity of 20)
5 Greenwood Way, Wakefield: Conversion of integral garage to living space
135 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HY: Construction of replacement detached shed to side (retrospective)
1 Blackwell Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4FZ: Conversion of garage to dining/habitable room
The Granary, Hundhill Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DZ: Proposed link extension
Land to side/rear of 60 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Pitched roof to an existing flat roof garage, replacement garage door and new opening to front elevation
