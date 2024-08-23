Wakefield submitted planning applications: Council receives proposal for 73 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, July 29.

2 Greenfield Way, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0TN: Proposed part demolition of existing detached flat roofed single storey garage along with single storey side/rear extension and disability access ramps

74 England Lane, Knottingley, WF11 0JP: Single storey front, two storey side and single storey rear extensions

17 Holmfield Grove, Wakefield, WF2 7AE: Demolition of existing garage and construction of detached garage and front porch with WC

Waystone Limited Colorado Way Castleford WF10 4TA: Single storey front, two storey side and single storey rear extensions

16 Stillwell Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6RL: Two storey extension to side with front dormer window, single storey extension to rear, canopy to front and extended drive

1 Silverwood Way, Kinsley, WF9 5LP: Demolition of existing conservatory extension, Proposed single storey extension to rear, conversion of garage to habitable space and additional windows at ground floor level

139 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2PS: Internally illuminated signage scheme

401 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Provision of a dayroom in association with existing gypsy and traveller site

15 High Brook Fall, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3EW: Installation of air-source heat pump to rear

44 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PY: Single storey rear extension

Bardon Runtlings, Ossett, WF5 8JJ: Single storey rear extension, rear dormer, rooflights to front roof pitch, removal of front porch, partial demolition of detached garage, new render finish to walls, new side.

1 Fox Road, Featherstone, WF7 5PZ: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

113 Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JR: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

15 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Part two storey side andf single storey rear extension

77 Jenkin Road, Horbury, WF4 6DP: Single storey extension to rear and two storey extension to side

Beulah Court, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AD: Former independent living scheme comprising of 35 single units, a house and a boiler house Building no longer in use too contaminated with asbestos to refurb

10 Harriers Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2SD: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.3m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

32 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NB: Fell six lilac trees

17 Willow Bank Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2WQ: Attached garage to side, replacement of existing garage door with UPVC window to a similar style as existing windows

3 Finkle Close, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LU: Remove Leylandii hedge (22 trees)

1 Broad Acres, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BE: Single storey extension to side and rear, rooms within roof space, extension of drive and dropped kerb to front

138 High Street, Normanton, WF6 1NR: Remove apple tree

17 The Mount, Pontefract, WF8 1NE: Fell ash

24 Dovedale Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SS: Fell ash

Pontefract Lake and surrounding areas within Pontefract Racecourse: Improvement works to Pontefract Lake including formation of reservoir spillway, sheet pile wall repair, safety fencing installation, pavement repairs, and general landscaping

72 School Street, Upton, Pontefract WF9 1EP: Construction of outbuilding to rear

10 Mill Chase Croft, Wakefield, WF2 9SJ: Boundary fence and gates to front and side of dwelling (retrospective)

137 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QF: Single storey extension to front of dwelling

8 Coppertop Mews, Pontefract, WF8 2UN: Single garage to side

Penny Appeal, Bezier building, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: change of use of part of 2nd floor of Bezier Building to accommodate White Rose Boxing Club. No internal alterations

275 Dewsbury Road (land to the rear of), Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: New apartment block, containing four apartments and associated external works including access and parking

6 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Internally illuminated signage scheme

Land off Wentworth Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BZ: Proposed erection of 73 two-storey dwellings consisting of two and three-bedroom semi-detached and three and four-bedroom detached units, including access, associated internal roads, car park, landscaping and drainage infrastructure within Fitzwilliam County Park