WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Extension planned for graveyard and work on town hall clock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, February 12.

Land at Ackton Pasture, Castleford: Discharge of condition (biodiversity enhancement management plan)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carleton Yorkshire Water Sewage Plant, Hardwick Road, Pontefract, WF8 3QY: Discharge of condition (arboricultural method statement and landscaping)

Stock image

Graveyard land off Moor Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3RX: Extension of existing graveyard

103 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EL: Alterations to front elevation, single-storey extensions to front and side, part two-storey, part single-storey extensions to rear and formation of balcony to 1st floor to rear

Matrix House, Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QH: Proposal to install three fascia, four dibond, one 3.3m high internally illuminated double sided gantry and two promotional banners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Discharge of condition (secured by design)

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Structural strengthening works to existing clock tower

Broad Lane (land at) South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2NB: Discharge of condition (verification report)

104 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Discharge of conditions (site investigations and radon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17-19 Salter Row, Pontefract, WF8 1BA: Changing front doors on a like-for-like basis with altered swing

Stoelzle Flaconnage Limited, Weeland Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AQ: Alterations to existing manufacturing buildings and construction of new warehouse building, new decorations building and staff amenity block, creation of new car park and landscaping

Whitley Farm, Green Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4EX: Agricultural storage building

8B Ryecroft Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9EL: Proposed single-storey extension to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 Hall Lane Chapelthorpe Wakefield WF4 3JE: Proposed part two-side-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension, proposed single-storey rear extension and extending rear patio area

9 Chiltern Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 8EH: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.6m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.45m

201 Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1BP: Discharge of condition (land stability verification)

Land adjacent to 76 Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Proposed dwelling and garage in garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

38 Monckton Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HT: Proposed single-storey extension to rear, existing external door to side elevation blocked up and new window inserted at ground floor

11-11B Nationwide Building Society, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Listed building consent for replacement signage and fascia to front elevation, re-use and decoration of existing signage brackets and stall riser, replacement ATM tablet and decals

65 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HA: Rear single-storey extension

16 Hazelwood Court, Outwood, WF1 3HP: Two-storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: Externally Illuminated signage scheme

12 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Two-storey rear extension with dormers to each roof slope, internal alterations and new render finish to all elevations

24 Bond Street, Wakefield, WF1 2QP: Application for a certificate of lawfulness to confirm use of the property as a HMO for up to a maximum of 10 people

38 Hillcrest Road, Castleford, WF10 3QX: Single-storey rear extension and removal of existing chimneys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendal Primary School, Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7QW: Installation of solar panels to roof

Coca Cola Europacific Partners Limited, Kenmore Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XR: Alterations to external lighting positions across site