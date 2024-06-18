Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were submitted the week beginning Monday, May 27 and Monday, June 3.

Ferrybridge Mfe Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Request for screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in respect of a 50MW green hydrogen production facility

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chevet House, 1 Lodge Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PX: Retrospective application for a domestic outbuilding (for the storage of solar panel monitoring equipment with batteries for power storage and garden store)

Stock image

The Recreation Ground, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3BG: Replacement of existing pavilion

1 Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Garden room with rooftop terrace

3A Crowther Street, Castleford, WF10 5DB: Loft conversion with dormer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

92 Lennox Drive, Wakefield WF2 8LF: Two-storey extension to side, single-storey extension to rear and internal alterations

50 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Detached single garage

15 Victoria Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AL: First floor extension above existing ground floor

Land adjacent to 2B Hampden Close, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PT: Proposed detached garage to front of bungalow currently under construction

76 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EE: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and loft conversion with dormer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 Park View, Castleford, WF10 3HZ: Conversion of garage to habitable space with first floor extension above, single-storey extension to rear, application of render and additional openings to the main property, removal of chimneys, and alterations to existing driveway to front to include retaining wall

42A Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN: Conversion of vacant store to form residential unit, plus demolition of external toilet and external alterations

7 Kings Croft, Ossett, WF5 8RZ: First floor extension to side, all of dwelling to be rendered and roof tiles replaced

11 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EB: Enforcement appeal

9 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Single-storey front extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8HX: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

35 Mill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2LS: Demolition of outbuildings and new store, home office and summer house

64 Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 2EL: Porch to the front elevation projecting 1,700mm from the original house wall. The total height not to exceed 3m

32 Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3ET: Fell one tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extension to rear

30 Baker Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DX: Two-storey extension to side and rear

Sidhu House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Proposed first-floor extension to side and rear

7 Crest Mount, Pontefract, WF8 2QS: Two-storey extension to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land off Common Lane and Weeland Road, Common Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8BN: Six non-illuminated flags and two non-illuminated signage boards

1 Wauchope Street, Wakefield, WF2 8DX: Single-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling

1 Jenkin Drive, Horbury, WF4 6DL: French doors onto balcony on southern elevation and dormer on southern elevation

26 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Part single-storey, part first floor extension to side, external alterations to create hard standing to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Harriers Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2SD: Proposed single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 4.275m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

15 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LE: Proposed single-storey extension to rear

60 St James Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.5m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3.4m

9 Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HP: Single-storey front extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

31 Denmark Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JD: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m

4 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Two-storey extension to side

7 Newton Court, Outwood, WF1 3DW: Proposed single-storey side and rear extension, garage conversion, driveway amendments to create drainage and screened bin store

15 Orchid View, Wakefield, WF2 0FG: Proposed two-storey side extension with garage link and conversion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield,WF4 2FS: Two outbuildings to rear

29 Prospect Road, Ossett, WF5 8AF: Fell laburnum tree

18 Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4NL: First floor level extension to rear

8 The Crimbles, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3EX: Front elevation part two and part single-storey extension including small single-storey bicycle store on the side elevation

55 First Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2HS: Demolition of existing building and construction of building for use as a beauty salon