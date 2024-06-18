WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Hydrogen production facility could require environmental impact assessment
The following applications were submitted the week beginning Monday, May 27 and Monday, June 3.
Ferrybridge Mfe Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Request for screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in respect of a 50MW green hydrogen production facility
Chevet House, 1 Lodge Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PX: Retrospective application for a domestic outbuilding (for the storage of solar panel monitoring equipment with batteries for power storage and garden store)
The Recreation Ground, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3BG: Replacement of existing pavilion
1 Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Garden room with rooftop terrace
3A Crowther Street, Castleford, WF10 5DB: Loft conversion with dormer
92 Lennox Drive, Wakefield WF2 8LF: Two-storey extension to side, single-storey extension to rear and internal alterations
50 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Detached single garage
15 Victoria Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AL: First floor extension above existing ground floor
Land adjacent to 2B Hampden Close, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PT: Proposed detached garage to front of bungalow currently under construction
76 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EE: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and loft conversion with dormer
19 Park View, Castleford, WF10 3HZ: Conversion of garage to habitable space with first floor extension above, single-storey extension to rear, application of render and additional openings to the main property, removal of chimneys, and alterations to existing driveway to front to include retaining wall
42A Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN: Conversion of vacant store to form residential unit, plus demolition of external toilet and external alterations
7 Kings Croft, Ossett, WF5 8RZ: First floor extension to side, all of dwelling to be rendered and roof tiles replaced
11 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EB: Enforcement appeal
9 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Single-storey front extension
35 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8HX: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
35 Mill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2LS: Demolition of outbuildings and new store, home office and summer house
64 Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 2EL: Porch to the front elevation projecting 1,700mm from the original house wall. The total height not to exceed 3m
32 Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3ET: Fell one tree
12 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extension to rear
30 Baker Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DX: Two-storey extension to side and rear
Sidhu House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Proposed first-floor extension to side and rear
7 Crest Mount, Pontefract, WF8 2QS: Two-storey extension to front
Land off Common Lane and Weeland Road, Common Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8BN: Six non-illuminated flags and two non-illuminated signage boards
1 Wauchope Street, Wakefield, WF2 8DX: Single-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling
1 Jenkin Drive, Horbury, WF4 6DL: French doors onto balcony on southern elevation and dormer on southern elevation
26 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Part single-storey, part first floor extension to side, external alterations to create hard standing to front
10 Harriers Court, South Elmsall, WF9 2SD: Proposed single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 4.275m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
15 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LE: Proposed single-storey extension to rear
60 St James Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.5m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3.4m
9 Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HP: Single-storey front extension
31 Denmark Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JD: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m
4 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Two-storey extension to side
7 Newton Court, Outwood, WF1 3DW: Proposed single-storey side and rear extension, garage conversion, driveway amendments to create drainage and screened bin store
15 Orchid View, Wakefield, WF2 0FG: Proposed two-storey side extension with garage link and conversion
Broadhaven, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield,WF4 2FS: Two outbuildings to rear
29 Prospect Road, Ossett, WF5 8AF: Fell laburnum tree
18 Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4NL: First floor level extension to rear
8 The Crimbles, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3EX: Front elevation part two and part single-storey extension including small single-storey bicycle store on the side elevation
55 First Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2HS: Demolition of existing building and construction of building for use as a beauty salon
1 Healey Drive, Ossett, WF5 8LU: Single-storey rear extension
