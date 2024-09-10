Wakefield submitted planning applications: Objections grow over Normanton housing development

These are the latest planning applications submitted within the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, August 19 .

16 Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett, WF5 8RN: Single storey extension to side of existing dormer bungalow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Conversion of integral garage to habitable space with one roof light

Stock image

Caldervale Sewage Works, Calder Vale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PJ: Full retrospective planning application for the construction of a ferric sosing kiosk at Calder Vale Wastewater Treatment Works

Icon Office Design Limited, Junction Close, Featherstone, WF7 6ER: Fascia signage to existing signage area on main entrance elevation and stand alone sign at site entrance and change of use from former industrial warehouse unit with offices to form a new laboratory testing centre with external plan, external storage units, and exterior alterations

13 to 15 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AD: Replacement windows doors and shutter, clad over current render

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

98 Hazel Road, Knottingley, WF11 0LR: Change of use from terraced three bedroom house to two self contained flats

127 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Addition to existing single storey rear extension

202 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NW: Replacement of the original roof plus conversion of existing flat-roof dormer window to a hipped roof to match

19 Holgate Road, Pontefract, WF8 4ND: Removal of existing porch and construction of single storey extension to front and alterations to windows and doors to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, WF4 6BW: Part conversion of existing domestic garage to habitable space

8 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PE: Removal of branches from tree that are growing into the roof of the house.

8 Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LA: Fell birch

532 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2DX: Single storey rear extension

6 to 8 Bond Terrace Wakefield WF1 2HWPainting of mural on gable end

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Cooperative Food Market, Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9DB: Proposal for the installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations and ancillary equipment within the car park of Co-Op Food. Four existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, including one fully accessible bay.

Land to the south of 14 Sycamore Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HF: Installation of air quality monitoring station

Land west of Wakefield Road, Normanton: Residential development (up to 331 dwellings) with communal public open space, associated landscaping and infrastructure works

64 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JU: Single storey extension to rear (part retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Park, Green Park Avenue, Horbury, WF4 6EG: Refurbishment and improvements to park which comprise: formation of car park, installation of play and outdoor gym equipment; formation of an all weather MUGA pitch, construction of rugby changing rooms, formation of footpaths, planting of new trees and hedges, and installation of CCTV

Balne Lane Working Mens Club, Balne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9AT: To continue to use the site as a community facility

Land/car park adjoining 1 Sagar Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Outline application for the construction of a retail unit on existing car park (to include matters of scale and access)