WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Plan submitted for traveller caravan site

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 22.

Unit G9, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Replacement illuminated signage

41 Thirlmere Drive, Castleford, WF10 3NB: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.6m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

62 Hadleigh Rise, Pontefract, WF8 4SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear and replacement with single-storey extension to rear

23 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Demolition of the side entrance porch and garage with rebuild new side extension

30 Hillside Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NJ: Single-storey extension to rear

5-7 Westgate, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Non-illuminated signage scheme

TSU Building, West Yorkshire Police Headquarters, Laburnum Road, Wakefield, WF1 3QP: Installation of photo-voltaic roof panels with associated re-roofing works

8 Stoneleigh Grove, Ossett, WF5 8QN: Demolition of existing garage, replacement conservatory roof and two-storey extension to side, extension to drop crossing to form three parking spaces to front

29 Athold Drive, Ossett, WF5 0PX: Single-storey side extension

13 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Replacement garage to rear and proposed demolition and replacement of sunroom to rear and improved two-storey extension to side/rear

4 Wortley Place, Hemsworth, WF9 4NS: Single-storey extension to side to provide ancillary accommodation

108 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LW: Single-storey front extension

Land adjacent to 13 Wensley Street, Horbury, WF4 6DY: New dwelling

5 Caddon Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2WJ: Proposed summer house to rear

12 Millcroft, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3TH: Proposed first floor extension to front of property and ground floor extension to rear

54 Bedford Close, Featherstone, WF7 5LH: A loft conversion to include flat roof dormer to the rear, hip to gable, first floor internal works, roof lights and extended SVP

Trend House, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AS: Renovation of 15 existing flats and the creation of six new flats

2 and 4 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6LL: Non-illuminated and internally illuminated signage scheme

2 Nell Gap Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PH: Demolition of existing garage, single-storey extension to side

36 Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BP: Dormer to rear to facilitate conversion of loft and velux windows to front

Horbury Primary School, Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5DW: Modular classroom building

Atkinson Fencing, Green Lane, Cutsyke, Castleford, WF10 5JL: Boundary fence

Land to the front of 103-125 Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HF: Proposed 600sqft new build commercial unit, relocated external access stairs and reconfigured car park

11 Sedgefield Road, Castleford, Wakefield, WF10 5ZB: Conversion of garage to games room

Land at Pontefract Road Pontefract: Change of use of land to a private gypsy and traveller caravan site consisting of two pitches each containing a mobile home, a touring caravan, car parking, landscaping, acoustic fence, shared dayroom, play area, kickabout area, demolition of existing stable and relocation of stable and associated works and equestrian use of the land