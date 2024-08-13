WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Plan submitted for traveller caravan site
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 22.
Unit G9, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Replacement illuminated signage
41 Thirlmere Drive, Castleford, WF10 3NB: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.6m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
62 Hadleigh Rise, Pontefract, WF8 4SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory to rear and replacement with single-storey extension to rear
23 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Demolition of the side entrance porch and garage with rebuild new side extension
30 Hillside Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NJ: Single-storey extension to rear
5-7 Westgate, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Non-illuminated signage scheme
TSU Building, West Yorkshire Police Headquarters, Laburnum Road, Wakefield, WF1 3QP: Installation of photo-voltaic roof panels with associated re-roofing works
8 Stoneleigh Grove, Ossett, WF5 8QN: Demolition of existing garage, replacement conservatory roof and two-storey extension to side, extension to drop crossing to form three parking spaces to front
29 Athold Drive, Ossett, WF5 0PX: Single-storey side extension
13 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Replacement garage to rear and proposed demolition and replacement of sunroom to rear and improved two-storey extension to side/rear
4 Wortley Place, Hemsworth, WF9 4NS: Single-storey extension to side to provide ancillary accommodation
108 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LW: Single-storey front extension
Land adjacent to 13 Wensley Street, Horbury, WF4 6DY: New dwelling
5 Caddon Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2WJ: Proposed summer house to rear
12 Millcroft, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3TH: Proposed first floor extension to front of property and ground floor extension to rear
54 Bedford Close, Featherstone, WF7 5LH: A loft conversion to include flat roof dormer to the rear, hip to gable, first floor internal works, roof lights and extended SVP
Trend House, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AS: Renovation of 15 existing flats and the creation of six new flats
2 and 4 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6LL: Non-illuminated and internally illuminated signage scheme
2 Nell Gap Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PH: Demolition of existing garage, single-storey extension to side
36 Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BP: Dormer to rear to facilitate conversion of loft and velux windows to front
Horbury Primary School, Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5DW: Modular classroom building
Atkinson Fencing, Green Lane, Cutsyke, Castleford, WF10 5JL: Boundary fence
Land to the front of 103-125 Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HF: Proposed 600sqft new build commercial unit, relocated external access stairs and reconfigured car park
11 Sedgefield Road, Castleford, Wakefield, WF10 5ZB: Conversion of garage to games room
Land at Pontefract Road Pontefract: Change of use of land to a private gypsy and traveller caravan site consisting of two pitches each containing a mobile home, a touring caravan, car parking, landscaping, acoustic fence, shared dayroom, play area, kickabout area, demolition of existing stable and relocation of stable and associated works and equestrian use of the land
