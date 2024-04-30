Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 8.

55 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4LR: Removal of existing flue and vent and proposed extraction flue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Single-storey extension to rear

Stock image

8 Finkin Croft, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NL: Proposed detached garage and ancillary accommodation

28 Poplar Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3QJ: Proposed removal of front porch recess and extension to rear

8 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Detached garage to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Belgrave Mount, Wakefield, WF1 3SB: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of garage

75 Castlegate Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SH: Replacement pitched roof to existing garage

Monkroyd Farm, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Proposed change of use of dwelling to offices, minor external alterations to include formation of access ramp and parking area

Silcoates School, Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PD: Demolition of two storey masonry implement store and single storey lean to timber store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

135-137 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AU: Single-storey extension to rear of shop

40 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Detached garage

6 Highfield Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4LG: Demolition of garage and construction of proposed residential annex

32 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DD: Part single part two-storey rear extension, new entrance gates and parking area to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QH: Single-storey extension to rear

2A Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BN: Change of use from existing ground floor office to residential flat

99 Tom Wood Ash Lane, Upton, WF9 1LH: Single-storey self contained annex

49 Ringwood Way, Hemsworth, WF9 4SP: Bungalow extension to side and rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow Park Social Club, Baghill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2HD: Proposed fence to highway

1 The Croft, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LH: Part two-storey, part-single storey extension to side and garage conversion

10 Ingswell Drive, Notton, WF4 2NF: Part two-storey, part single-storey extension to rear with associated alterations to openings including addition of large window to front

102 Cliff Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2DW: Proposed raised decking to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

41 Beamshaw Way, Wakefield, WF3 4FY: Resubmission of retrospective garden room and decking area to the rear

Unit 200 land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5XH: Retrospective application for two non-illuminated fence mounted instruction signs and application for three proposed non-illuminated building mounted signs

2 Manor View, Beaconfield Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1NG: Greenhouse and summerhouse outbuildings to rear

Penny Appeal, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: Partial change of use of second floor (Bezier Building) with internal alterations to form a place of worship, meeting hall, creche, youth room and offices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lupset Hotel Public House, 328 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JF: New polycarbonate covered timber pergola to rear of building with festoon lighting, new Picket fence to be installed at front.

Wentvale, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 8PF: Change of use from bed and breakfast accommodation to accommodation for vulnerable people

14 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Flat roof rear dormer

2 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Demolition of residential dwelling and outbuildings and construction of self-build residential dwelling and associated works