WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Plans to revamp city pub beer garden and former factory could be converted to place of worship
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 8.
55 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4LR: Removal of existing flue and vent and proposed extraction flue
18 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Single-storey extension to rear
8 Finkin Croft, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NL: Proposed detached garage and ancillary accommodation
28 Poplar Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3QJ: Proposed removal of front porch recess and extension to rear
8 Pasture Way, Castleford, WF10 5TN: Detached garage to front
14 Belgrave Mount, Wakefield, WF1 3SB: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of garage
75 Castlegate Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SH: Replacement pitched roof to existing garage
Monkroyd Farm, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Proposed change of use of dwelling to offices, minor external alterations to include formation of access ramp and parking area
Silcoates School, Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PD: Demolition of two storey masonry implement store and single storey lean to timber store
135-137 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AU: Single-storey extension to rear of shop
40 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Detached garage
6 Highfield Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4LG: Demolition of garage and construction of proposed residential annex
32 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DD: Part single part two-storey rear extension, new entrance gates and parking area to front
25 Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QH: Single-storey extension to rear
2A Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BN: Change of use from existing ground floor office to residential flat
99 Tom Wood Ash Lane, Upton, WF9 1LH: Single-storey self contained annex
49 Ringwood Way, Hemsworth, WF9 4SP: Bungalow extension to side and rear
Willow Park Social Club, Baghill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2HD: Proposed fence to highway
1 The Croft, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LH: Part two-storey, part-single storey extension to side and garage conversion
10 Ingswell Drive, Notton, WF4 2NF: Part two-storey, part single-storey extension to rear with associated alterations to openings including addition of large window to front
102 Cliff Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2DW: Proposed raised decking to rear
41 Beamshaw Way, Wakefield, WF3 4FY: Resubmission of retrospective garden room and decking area to the rear
Unit 200 land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5XH: Retrospective application for two non-illuminated fence mounted instruction signs and application for three proposed non-illuminated building mounted signs
2 Manor View, Beaconfield Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1NG: Greenhouse and summerhouse outbuildings to rear
Penny Appeal, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: Partial change of use of second floor (Bezier Building) with internal alterations to form a place of worship, meeting hall, creche, youth room and offices
Lupset Hotel Public House, 328 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JF: New polycarbonate covered timber pergola to rear of building with festoon lighting, new Picket fence to be installed at front.
Wentvale, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 8PF: Change of use from bed and breakfast accommodation to accommodation for vulnerable people
14 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Flat roof rear dormer
2 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Demolition of residential dwelling and outbuildings and construction of self-build residential dwelling and associated works
38-38A High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AQ: External Flues to rear
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.