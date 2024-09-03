Wakefield submitted planning applications: Pond planned for Pinderfields Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here at the latest planning applications that Wakefield Council has received.

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, August 5 and Monday, August 12.

36 Langdale Drive, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7PX: Two storey side extension

9 Whitley Spring Crescent, Ossett, WF5 0RE: Two storey side extension

6 Castle Grove, Horbury, WF4 5DX: Side and rear extension to existing property

13 Old Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QN: Two storey rear extension and rear dormer extension

60 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Pitched roof to an existing flat roof garage, replacement garage door and new opening to front elevation

2 Finkle Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LA: Single storey rear extension

Gable of 121 Advertising Right 2319, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton Castleford WF10 5JT: Internally illuminated signage scheme

16 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Internally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

89 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Single and two storey rear extensions and heat pump to side elevation

9 Carlton Street, Wakefield, WF2 8TQ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.3m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

2 Cyprus Grove, Wakefield, WF1 2RU: Flat roof to hipped roof to existing two storey extension to side

24 Briary Close, Wakefield, WF1 5TS: Two storey side extension and single story rear extension

Asda, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford ,WF10 5EL: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

53 Intake Lane Ossett Wakefield WF5 0RS: Two storey extension to side, part-removal of garage

241 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RZ: Single storey extension to side and rear , new porch extension to front with loft conversion with dormers and roof lights to front and rear. New raised deck area to rear

Street Record, Church Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield: Installation of an underground high voltage electricity cable and associated works

11 Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QE: Demolition of detached garages and garden buildings to be replaced with detached bespoke one-bed dwelling

71 Wakefield Road (land Adj), Horbury, WF4 5HG: 1.5 storey three bedroom dwelling with balcony and roof windows and detached garage for the benefit of a registered disabled person

Pinderfields Hospital, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DG: A full application for a pond complex

2 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Single storey front extension

9 Ashmore Drive, Ossett, WF5 9SF: Proposed single storey rear extension to detached dwelling

25 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PZ: Detached garage to front with associated alterations to hardstanding

81 Teall Court, Ossett, WF5 0PF: Single storey rear and side extension

54 Heron Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SP: Raised decking and planter to rear

Kirk Balk Farm, Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Conversion of an existing barn into two three bedroom residential units with vehicular access and garaging

The Lodge, Engine Lane, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1RA: Proposed detached outbuilding to rear for use as a sauna

85 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JE: First floor extension to rear incorporating juliet balcony

Royal Oak pub, 15 High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: Timber climbing frame to rear pub garden (retrospective)

192 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UE: Proposed new access door to southern side elevation with associated security shutter and shutter box

6 to 8 Bond Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 2HW: Mural on blank gable end of building, including minor repair works to building and associated fittings

1 Morley Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 8RY: Single storey extension to front/side, alterations to existing windows and installation of new boundary treatment

87 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3NA: Certificate of existing lawful development for use of land for the repair of vehicles

Navigation House, Forge Hill Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8HG: Two storey stone former dwelling house with slate roof, unused long term, derelict, unsafe. Level and make good