WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONs: Proposals revealed for 200 homes across several sites

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, November 4.

4 Millfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DU: Rear and side single storey extensions

Unit 1 South Baileygate, Pontefract, WF8 2LN: Subdivision of Unit 1, use as a gym and associated external alterations

2 Meadow Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HS: Proposed first floor extension above existing garage extension and single storey extension to rear

25 Lowe Lane, Castleford, WF10 1FL: Heat pump to rear elevation

West Bretton Village Hall, 2A Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LB: Single storey extension to village hall with associated external decking

Siniat Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8UL: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof

28 Beecher Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4FN: Installation of heat pump (air source) on rear garden

9 Coxley Dell, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LF: Construction of single storey side extension with associated internal and external works

Sun Lane Leisure, Sun Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1JD: Provision of new roof mounted two-pipe system air source heat pumps to existing leisure centre

Switalskis Solicitors, 19 Cheapside, Wakefield WF1 2SD: Part change of use from solicitors offices to residential to ground, first, second and third floor and associated works. Refuse store and cycle store to lower ground floor. Self contained office to lower ground floor. Formation of new window openings to Carter Street elevation

Forge Fisheries, Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1PA: New build development of 10 residential units to include seven houses and three flats, with associated bin and bicycle storage, new private access roads, associated vehicle parking and boundary treatments

Unit 2 Albion Mills Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SA: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of floorspace as a gym

Unit 1 Albion Mills Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield WF2 9SA: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of floorspace as a gym

Land at Oak Tree Grove, Hemsworth, WF9 4TJ: Residential development of 16 dwellings with associated access, landscaping and open space

Broad Cut Farm, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3AB: Outline planning application (including details of access from the A636 (Denby Dale Road) but all other matters reserved) for up to 100 residential dwellings with construction of employment floorspace with associated servicing and infrastructure including parking facilities, vehicle, pedestrian and cycle circulation, public open space, landscaping, ecology and noise mitigation, demolition of existing buildings and earthworks to create development platforms, drainage and means of access from the A636

Land east of Cobblers Lane, Pontefract: Development of 73 residential dwellings, landscaping, open space and associated highways and drainage infrastructure

25 Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5HZ: Outline application for a detached dwelling to rear (all matters reserved)