WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals unveiled for 151 homes at former school site
The following were validated the week beginning Monday, May 20.
Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School, Hazel Road, Knottingley, WF11 0PA: Development of 151 residential dwellings, greenspace, landscaping, and associated infrastructure
11 to 11C Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Change of use of first floor from holiday lets to staff accommodation.
12 Whitwood Terrace, Castleford, WF10 5PU: Poplar - reduce canopy height by 5-6m and remove the two lowest limbs
79 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NS: Conversion of existing single-storey integral garage into habitable space including provision of new french doors to side elevation
6 Elm Park, Pontefract, WF8 4LG: Render finish in white to brick building
14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Detached garage to rear
17 Starling Way, Castleford, WF10 2SR: Two-storey rear extension and changes to fenestration and fencing
1 Red Hall Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 2DF: Solar PV installation
Trinity Walk car park, Marsh Way, Wakefield, WF1 1QS: Twelve electric vehicle charging parking spaces and associated infrastructure comprising of eight charger pillars, one feeder pillar, two power banks, one substation and bollards
79 Merewood Road, Castleford, WF10 1QL: Two-storey extension with juliet balcony to rear and removal of doors to side elevation
Aston Lea, Patience Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JZ: Remove dead silver birch tree
59 Millfields, Ossett, WF5 8HE: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory
15 Cheviot Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4SS: Roof loft with rear dormer
211 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: Single-storey side extension
16 Southfield Close, Horbury, WF4 5AZ: Single-storey extension to side and rear
60 Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LE: Fell eight trees
53 Temple Street, Castleford, WF10 5RH: Two-storey extension to front
3 Augusta Drive, Normanton, WF6 1UB: Single-storey extension to rear
46 Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3SE: Single-storey extension to side
32 The Crescent, Normanton, WF6 2QE: Detached sunlounge building
2 Snydale Hall, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract ,WF7 6HD: Existing use of land as residential garden
10 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Non-Illuminated signage scheme
99 Esther Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 8BY: Single-storey extension to rear
Owler Farm, Wakefield Road, Ossett, WF5 9JY: Two-storey side extension, roof alterations to incorporate dormers
11 Ingswell Avenue, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NG: Single-storey rear extension
16 Woodlands, Horbury, WF4 5HH: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of 1.5-storey extension to rear
15 to 17 Queen Street, Ossett, WF5 8AS: Conversion of single dwelling to two dwellings and external alterations
Land at Cooksland Farm, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HA: Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and associated infrastructure, access and landscaping
87 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LF: Two-storey extension to side
Ferrybridge Mfe Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Internally and externally illuminated signage scheme
Ferrybridge 2, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: Internally and externally illuminated signage scheme
106B Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DL: Extension of dropped kerb, removal of bollards, and provision of additional parking to front of site
70 Lea Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5ED: Single-storey extension to rear
3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Change of use from retail to public house.
15 Hillcrest Close, Castleford, WF10 3QS: Dropped kerb to front
8B Ryecroft Street, Ossett, WF5 9EL: Porch to front
34 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Conversion of stables to form a self-build detached dwelling
Land off Greenfield Road, Normanton, WF6 2FA: Detached house with detached garages plus associated external works including creation of an access off Greenfield Road
