WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals unveiled for 151 homes at former school site

These are the latest planning applications submitted within the Wakefield district

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, May 20.

Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School, Hazel Road, Knottingley, WF11 0PA: Development of 151 residential dwellings, greenspace, landscaping, and associated infrastructure

11 to 11C Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Change of use of first floor from holiday lets to staff accommodation.

12 Whitwood Terrace, Castleford, WF10 5PU: Poplar - reduce canopy height by 5-6m and remove the two lowest limbs

79 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NS: Conversion of existing single-storey integral garage into habitable space including provision of new french doors to side elevation

6 Elm Park, Pontefract, WF8 4LG: Render finish in white to brick building

14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Detached garage to rear

17 Starling Way, Castleford, WF10 2SR: Two-storey rear extension and changes to fenestration and fencing

1 Red Hall Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 2DF: Solar PV installation

Trinity Walk car park, Marsh Way, Wakefield, WF1 1QS: Twelve electric vehicle charging parking spaces and associated infrastructure comprising of eight charger pillars, one feeder pillar, two power banks, one substation and bollards

79 Merewood Road, Castleford, WF10 1QL: Two-storey extension with juliet balcony to rear and removal of doors to side elevation

Aston Lea, Patience Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JZ: Remove dead silver birch tree

59 Millfields, Ossett, WF5 8HE: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory

15 Cheviot Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4SS: Roof loft with rear dormer

211 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QR: Single-storey side extension

16 Southfield Close, Horbury, WF4 5AZ: Single-storey extension to side and rear

60 Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LE: Fell eight trees

53 Temple Street, Castleford, WF10 5RH: Two-storey extension to front

3 Augusta Drive, Normanton, WF6 1UB: Single-storey extension to rear

46 Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3SE: Single-storey extension to side

32 The Crescent, Normanton, WF6 2QE: Detached sunlounge building

2 Snydale Hall, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract ,WF7 6HD: Existing use of land as residential garden

10 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Non-Illuminated signage scheme

99 Esther Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 8BY: Single-storey extension to rear

Owler Farm, Wakefield Road, Ossett, WF5 9JY: Two-storey side extension, roof alterations to incorporate dormers

11 Ingswell Avenue, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NG: Single-storey rear extension

16 Woodlands, Horbury, WF4 5HH: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of 1.5-storey extension to rear

15 to 17 Queen Street, Ossett, WF5 8AS: Conversion of single dwelling to two dwellings and external alterations

Land at Cooksland Farm, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HA: Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and associated infrastructure, access and landscaping

87 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LF: Two-storey extension to side

Ferrybridge Mfe Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Internally and externally illuminated signage scheme

Ferrybridge 2, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: Internally and externally illuminated signage scheme

106B Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DL: Extension of dropped kerb, removal of bollards, and provision of additional parking to front of site

70 Lea Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5ED: Single-storey extension to rear

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Change of use from retail to public house.

15 Hillcrest Close, Castleford, WF10 3QS: Dropped kerb to front

8B Ryecroft Street, Ossett, WF5 9EL: Porch to front

34 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Conversion of stables to form a self-build detached dwelling