Summer in the city. Cross SquareSummer in the city. Cross Square
Summer in the city. Cross Square

Walking on sunshine: Here's 9 pics of Wakefield city centre in the sun

By James Carney
Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 16:34 BST
Wakefield was basking in the sunshine today as temperatures hit as high as 24 degrees.

The lucky ones grabbed the outside tables at cafes or the best spots by the cathedral.

Here’s nine pictures from the city centre this afternoon.

The view from Cross Square towards Wakefield Cathedral

1. Summer in the city

The view from Cross Square towards Wakefield Cathedral Photo: James Carney

Photo Sales
Northgate on the cathedral end

2. Summer in the city

Northgate on the cathedral end Photo: James Carney

Photo Sales
Top of Westgate

3. Summer in the city

Top of Westgate Photo: James Carney

Photo Sales
Cross Square

4. Summer in the city

Cross Square Photo: James Carney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice