Water Act ensures polluting water bosses in Wakefield face up to two years in prison

Water company bosses could face up to two years in prison due to new powers in force this week.

The new powers, delivered by the Government’s landmark Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, mean water executives who cover up or hide illegal sewage spills can now be locked up.

No prison sentences have been handed to water executives since privatisation despite widespread illegal sewage discharges into rivers, lakes and seas.

These new, tougher penalties are essential because some water companies have obstructed investigations, failing to handover vital evidence related to illegal sewage discharges.

Simon Lightwood MP has welcomed new powers to force water bosses to clear up our rivers, lakes and seas.

This has prevented crackdowns against law-breaking water companies.

The new measures deliver on the Government's promise to bring tougher criminal charges against lawbreakers in the water industry.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, the threat of imprisonment will act as a powerful deterrent as water companies invest in upgrading broken water infrastructure and clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Bosses must face consequences if they commit crimes. There must be accountability. From today, there will be no more hiding places.

“As part of the Plan for Change, these new powers will force water companies to focused on cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

In addition, new powers will mean that the polluters will pay for the cost of criminal investigations into wrongdoing. Authorities will now recover the costs of their enforcement activity, with the Environment Agency currently consulting on how they will use the powers.

The payment of bonuses to water bosses will also be banned if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers, and their company’s finances.

Simon Lightwood, Labour Member of Parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell said: “I was elected on a manifesto to clean up local waterways in Wakefield and Rothwell.

" Both the River Calder and the Aire, some of the most polluted rivers in our country, run through my constituency.

"Today, I am glad the Labour Government’s new powers to force water bosses to clear up our rivers, lakes and seas has come into force.”