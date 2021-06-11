'We're growing a brighter future' - new plants for Wakefield city centre

The team with newly planted plants

The Wakefield Horticultural Partnership, which includes Wakefield Council, Wakefield BID, Wakefield College, Friends of CHaT Parks and First Impressions garden centre in Ackworth, have been preparing plants.

They will be distributed around areas of the district and Wakefield city centre to welcome people back once restrictions are lifted.

The aim of the partnership’s current project is to brighten up the city and town centres in order to support the district’s recovery from the pandemic.

Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for environment, communities and poverty, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic partnership and I’m delighted to see so many different people involved who are all passionate about our district and making it the best that it can be.

“By taking steps now and working with partners we can look forward to the time when we can welcome, government guidance permitting, the full reopening of our high streets.

“When that happens we’ll be ready for residents and visitors to come and enjoy everything we have to offer in great surroundings.”

Christine Armstrong, director of Wakefield BID, added, “The project is growing – literally – day by day and that is thanks to all the hard work behind the scenes. I can’t wait to see all these wonderful plants brightening up the city centre.”

Tony Jackson, work placement coordinator at Wakefield College, said: ‘’We have enabled our students and community groups to take part in something very special, celebrating all that is good in Wakefield.’’