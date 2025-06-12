Campaigners have been left “unheard” after plans to build a solar farm across over 100 acres of scenic Wakefield countryside have been given the go-ahead.

A planning inspector has ruled that the major renewable energy project can go-ahead near to the villages Middlestown, Overton and Netherton.

The decision comes following a public inquiry hearing held in March after Wakefield Council rejected the proposals.

The local authority turned down the scheme in April last year, saying it would harm the rural setting of the area.

The Save the Stilington Countryside group campaigned against plans for a major solar farm across straddling the border of Wakefield and Kirklees.

Boom Power appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, claiming the development would contribute to local and national net zero targets.

More than 550 people objected to the original plan, with 53 people in support.

Opponents said it would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape.”

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group, which was formed by residents when details of the project were revealed in 2022, presented third-party evidence at the hearing calling for the appeal to be dismissed.

The Planning Inspectorate has ruled plans to build a solar farm on land in Sitlington, Wakefield, can go ahead. Part of the proposed site looking towards Overton. Picture by Martin Hague.

But planning inspector Alison Partington consented to the scheme after the two-week hearing held at Wakefield Town Hall.

Key issues of the inquiry focussed on loss of agricultural land, impacts on landscape and visual amenity, the effects on local public rights of way and potential impacts on a scheduled ancient monument.

In a written judgement, published yesterday, Ms Partington said: “I give substantial weight to the contribution the proposal makes to renewable energy generation, addressing climate change and to improving energy resilience and security.

“In addition, I give significant weight to the biodiversity enhancements the scheme would provide, moderate weight to the economic benefits and limited weight to the educational benefits the proposal would provide.

“I consider that the benefits of the proposal are material considerations of sufficient weight to outweigh the harms I have identified.

“Consequently, in this instance, this justifies allowing the appeal.”

A spokesperson for Save the Sitlington Countryside, said: “As a community, we’re devastated.

“Our concerns about food security, loss of farmland, local ecology, and the visual impact on the landscape were repeatedly raised – and ultimately ignored.

“We support renewable energy, but not at any cost.

“There needs to be a more balanced and sensitive approach that doesn’t come at the expense of rural communities or our ability to produce our own crops.

“The process has left many of us feeling disempowered and unheard.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us during the last three years.

“We applaud Wakefield Council for their original refusal of the scheme and their input at the inquiry.”

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “We share residents’ disappointment and frustration with the decision."

In a statement, Boom Power said the project would make a “meaningful contribution” to the UK’s net zero and energy security targets.

They added: “In addition to the solar infrastructure, the development includes landscaping and measures designed to enhance local biodiversity.

“The appeal process involved a detailed public inquiry, during which Boom Power presented robust evidence of the project’s environmental credentials, including its potential for biodiversity net gain and alignment with sustainable land use practices.”